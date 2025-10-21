Powertrip

In Karnataka, the top political leadership took on Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her remarks about the poor state of Bengaluru’s roads. The government is also confronting the RSS directly over its use of government-owned premises for its activities.
Why Congress top brass in Karnataka took on Kiran Majumdar Shaw | Powertrip #124
Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Anisha Sheth, Maria Teresa Raju
Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Anisha Sheth, and Maria Teresa Raju

In this edition, we look at BJP’s growing impatience with EPS and AIADMK’s quiet courtship of Vijay’s TVK; Karnataka ministers’ unusually sharp rebuke of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and the Congress’s united front against the RSS; and Kerala’s reluctant acceptance of the Union government’s PM Shri scheme. Read the full newsletter for all the details. 

Two weeks ago, we told you the AIADMK’s plan for TVK and how they are looking at a Chandrababu Naidu-Pawan Kalyan type of equation. Things have become clearer now.

