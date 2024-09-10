Why Congress took time to expose Kerala ADGP-RSS meeting & Sakshi Malik’s political entry

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK, we look into the political fallout of a secret meeting between a senior Kerala cop and an RSS leader. We also look into the swirling rumours of the defection of a senior Congress leader in Kerala to the BJP. And why did Sakshi Malik sit out the political entry – we too wondered the same thing you did. So we asked some people and got some answers. We also look at the DMK’s Anbil Mahesh-sized problem.