Why Congress took time to expose Kerala ADGP-RSS meeting & Sakshi Malik’s political entry

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK, we look into the political fallout of a secret meeting between a senior Kerala cop and an RSS leader. We also look into the swirling rumours of the defection of a senior Congress leader in Kerala to the BJP. And why did Sakshi Malik sit out the political entry – we too wondered the same thing you did. So we asked some people and got some answers. We also look at the DMK’s Anbil Mahesh-sized problem. .Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.Kerala ADGP-RSS meetingKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is under fire after revelations of a secret meeting between ADGP (Law and Order) MR Ajith Kumar and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur last year. The Congress, which exposed details of the meeting, alleges that Ajith Kumar acted as Vijayan’s envoy to the RSS, offering the BJP a seat in Kerala in exchange for non-interference by central agencies.As the controversy unfolds, we spoke to both Congress and RSS representatives. Congress leader VD Satheesan learnt about the meeting in May 2023, but since Ajith Kumar did not use his official vehicle to travel to the hotel, Satheesan chose to hold off until he could confirm the details. He waited to corroborate the information from multiple sources before going public with it, fearing that an early disclosure without solid proof might lead to denials from the CPI(M) or Ajith Kumar, damaging his credibility. On the other hand, RSS leaders in Kerala downplayed the meeting, stating that it held no political significance. They explained that it is common for Hosabale to meet prominent individuals during his travels, and when the ADGP requested a meeting, the RSS leader agreed without hesitation..Is a Congress MP jumping to the BJP?The Indian Express recently reported, citing BJP sources, that a senior Congress leader from Kerala, who is also a Member of Parliament, was considering a switch to the BJP. This has sparked widespread speculation about the leader’s identity. Before we get into that, we want to clarify that a national leader and a young Kerala MP told us that the news was not true at all.Despite this, much of the speculation has centred on Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram. Tharoor’s strained relationship with the Congress leadership, particularly after his decision to contest for the party president post, is well-known. There were also whispers that he sought the position of Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, but that never came to pass. The only way ahead for Tharoor to grow in stature is to become the Chief Minister face in Kerala but there are too many hurdles, including Rahul Gandhi’s left-hand man KC Venugopal. Given Tharoor’s limited prospects within the party, many assumed that he might be in talks with the BJP. However, his team dismisses these rumours, emphasising that joining the BJP would be completely at odds with Tharoor’s values and everything he has worked for. In fact, they aren’t amused since this isn’t the first time that such rumours have spread.If not Tharoor, then who? Another name being discussed is Adoor Prakash, a lawyer and MP from Attingal..Why Sakshi Malik was left outWrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia recently joined the Congress, sparking two major narratives. One claims that the protests against Brij Bhushan Singh were orchestrated by the Congress, while the other questions why Sakshi Malik, another wrestler closely associated with the protests, was left out.We spoke to a Congress leader involved in overseeing the Haryana elections. He explained that the Haryana Congress had been in touch with the wrestlers since the protests began and had consistently expressed support for their cause. According to the leader, the wrestlers’ decision to join the Congress was not a quid pro quo but a natural progression into politics, given the backing they received during their fight.Regarding Sakshi Malik, the leader clarified that the party had been in touch with all three wrestlers, but only one could be given a ticket to contest the elections. Vinesh Phogat will be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls while Bajrang Punia is being considered for another opportunity. Without the assurance of a ticket, Sakshi chose not to enter politics at this time, though the possibility remains open for the future..DMK’s Anbil Mahesh headacheThe DMK’s strategy firm, PEN, had a busy week managing the backlash over inviting controversial speaker Mahavishnu to deliver a motivational speech to government school students in Chennai.The backlash didn’t come just from opposition parties or allies but from within the party itself. A few members of the DMK IT wing and supporters started the hashtag #Resign_AnbilMahesh, which gained traction on social media. PEN team members reached out to supporters individually, urging them to downplay the issue and refrain from promoting the hashtag calling for the resignation of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh.An attempt was made to launch a counter-campaign using the hashtag #கல்விசிறந்ததமிழ்நாடு (Tamil Nadu excels in Education), but it gained little support.IT wing members were also instructed to report the #Resign_AnbilMahesh hashtag as harmful and spam on X (formerly Twitter). Why TN CM Stalin and Union Edu Min are clashing over National Education Policy5. Navigating identity: Muslims in the aftermath of Telangana’s formation