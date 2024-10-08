Why Congress lost in Haryana & BJP looks for merger with Pawan’s Jana Sena Powertrip #74

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna, Congress members reflect on the reasons that led to their loss in Haryana in spite of exit polls predicting a big win. Will the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, succeed in signing up Robbin Sharma’s political consulting firm Showtime Consulting? And with Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan going full ‘Sanatani Hindu’ after the Tirupati laddu row, the BJP has apparently reached out for a merger with his Jana Sena Party.