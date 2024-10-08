Why Congress lost in Haryana & BJP looks for merger with Pawan’s Jana Sena Powertrip #74

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna, Congress members reflect on the reasons that led to their loss in Haryana in spite of exit polls predicting a big win. Will the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, succeed in signing up Robbin Sharma’s political consulting firm Showtime Consulting? And with Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan going full ‘Sanatani Hindu’ after the Tirupati laddu row, the BJP has apparently reached out for a merger with his Jana Sena Party..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.The Congress’ first impressions on Haryana lossThe Congress losing in Haryana, even though exit polls predicted a big win, didn’t really surprise many insiders. A lot of Congress members we spoke to said they saw the party losing its grip on a potential victory for weeks. The main issue was the leadership’s unwillingness to put an end to the infighting between the Hooda camp and the Kumari Selja camp. Kumari Selja is a SC leader and a former Union Minister. This allowed the BJP to spin the narrative that Selja, a leader from the SC community, was being disrespected, which helped them win over SC voters. They also capitalised on Congress’ full reliance on the Hoodas, using it to unite OBC voters behind them. The BJP cleverly framed it as a Jat vs Jatav contest, completely disrupting the strategy Congress had in mind. One Congress source said that the loss was probably due to a reverse consolidation of Jat vs non-Jats. Which means that while Jats would have stood with the Congress, most other communities came together for the BJP.Another major blow to the Congress was the poorly timed campaign efforts from the Gandhis. It wasn’t until the final stages that Rahul Gandhi, at Hooda’s urging, came down to hold rallies. Meanwhile, Selja’s multiple interviews—including with some BJP-leaning channels—where she positioned herself as a potential CM candidate, shook the confidence of party workers.Smaller parties like INLD and BSP also chipped away at the Congress’ vote share, and many Congress insiders believe the BJP encouraged these parties to field candidates in key constituencies. In the end, the BJP managed to turn what looked like a losing election into a win for them..Will Showtime sign on with AIADMK?The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is on the lookout for a political strategy team and sources reveal that they have approached Showtime Consulting, led by Robbin Sharma. Robbin, a former colleague of Prashant Kishor at IPAC, has had a successful track record in recent years, making AIADMK eager to bring Showtime on board. In 2022, Showtime worked with Meghalaya’s National People’s Party (NPP) and helped Conrad Sangma come to power, and in May 2024, the firm played a key role in Chandrababu Naidu’s electoral victory in Andhra Pradesh.While the AIADMK has held discussions with Showtime, the consulting firm has not yet committed to the project. Showtime is currently managing Eknath Shinde’s campaign for the Maharashtra elections scheduled for November 2024. Additionally, Naidu has asked Showtime to be in ‘election mode’ in Andhra Pradesh through 2029 and ensure that the government’s achievements are amplified. With such major commitments, Showtime has requested time to confirm their availability for the AIADMK. Despite these dynamics, sources suggest that Showtime is likely to take on the AIADMK challenge, as they believe the party has potential.This is also where it gets interesting. A DMK leader has apparently asked Showtime whether they were signing the contract with AIADMK and has conveyed that they wouldn’t be thrilled at the prospect..What’s next for Sanatani Hindu Pawan?Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been making headlines ever since the controversy over the Tirupati laddu erupted. Declaring himself a ‘Sanatani Hindu’ who will defend Hinduism, Pawan Kalyan has made his political stance clear. This has in turn reignited speculation about a possible merger between his party, the Jana Sena, and the BJP. This is not a new rumour in Andhra Pradesh, but his recent actions have revived the talk.The BJP has historically struggled to gain ground in Andhra Pradesh without relying on the TDP. We spoke to insiders close to Pawan Kalyan: one confirmed that the BJP is indeed interested in the merger and that discussions have begun, while another said a merger is unlikely. The primary reason is Pawan Kalyan’s desire to maintain his political identity, regardless of the size of the offer..Zero HourA political story of public importance.The RSS legal front’s increasing hold over the judicial system | The Caravan.PowermovesTop 5 political stories.1. Put to the sword: The life and politics of north Chennai's Buddhist strongman2. Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P Sasi: The backroom king of Kerala CPI(M)3. MUDA scam: Can Siddaramaiah afford to ignore the perception game?4. Pawan Kalyan challenges Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatana Dharma remarks5. Chennai IAF air show ground report: A mismanaged Limca record that cost lives