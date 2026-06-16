Where Priyank vs RSS in Karnataka is headed | Powertrip #153

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Anisha Sheth and Pooja Prasanna.This week, we tell you why Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has started an offensive against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and what he will probably do in the future. Priyank has been consistently asking the RSS for its registration details. Karnataka, we have learnt, is also looking at whether they can emulate Tamil Nadu in clipping the Governor’s wings.In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is worried. And their mission is to convince Rajinikanth that he must not join hands with Annamalai. A BJP delegation met the superstar and we bring you the inside story of what they told the actor. Powertrip is a newsletter that senior political reporters of TNM put together every week..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes onlyRSS versus Congress escalates in KarnatakaKarnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has made it clear that he is going to keep the RSS on its toes. After a barrage of sound bites asking the RSS why it is not registered as an organisation, Priyank went ahead and wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asking for details of its registration.Priyank’s current tiff with the RSS started in 2025 when the organisation announced a march across Karnataka as part of its celebrations. Priyank objected to the march in Chittapur, which is his constituency. Eventually, the matter went to court, and the RSS secured permission from the court.The RSS not registering itself as an organisation has been criticised for decades, but the RSS has maintained that it is recognised as a body of individuals and that is enough.So what is Priyank Kharge’s game plan? What we have learnt is that he will write a couple more times to the RSS raising the same questions about their registration and if the RSS still does not explain why it is not registered as an organisation, then as Home Minister of the state, he is most likely going to oppose public events by the RSS.We have also learnt that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will not interfere with the campaign Priyank is running against the RSS as long as he gets support for his Bengaluru plans.Meanwhile, there is also pressure on other Congress governments, such as in Kerala, to take similar action against the RSS or insist that it register as an organisation.The second front is unfolding in higher education. The controversy was triggered after several Vice-Chancellors attended a three-day RSS programme, Ekatma Manava Darshan, hosted at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in March. At the time, Congress MLC Ramesh Babu raised the issue in the Legislative Council, following which the then Higher Education Minister issued notices to the Vice-Chancellors who participated and sought the Governor's intervention.What is now generating even greater interest is a proposal being discussed within sections of the Congress to emulate Tamil Nadu's approach to Vice-Chancellor appointments. Tamil Nadu amended the laws governing its state universities to shift the power of appointing Vice-Chancellors from the Governor, acting as Chancellor, to the State Government. Karnataka has already taken a step in that direction in one institution. The state amended the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University Act to replace the Governor with the Chief Minister as Chancellor of the university. This was under Priyank’s ministry too. Since the Chancellor appoints the Vice-Chancellor, the amendment effectively transferred that power from Raj Bhavan to the state government. The question now being discussed in political circles is whether Karnataka will attempt a broader restructuring of university governance along similar lines. Annamalai’s exit, BJP reaches out to Rajinikanth After IPS officer-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai exited the BJP, the party has witnessed a spate of resignations at various levels. This has left the Tamil Nadu BJP concerned, and the party is now in damage-control mode.Though the party was prepared to face the fallout of Annamalai’s exit, the perception created by him that his political movement, ‘We The Leaders’, has the blessings of Superstar Rajinikanth has not gone down well with the BJP high command.In this backdrop, Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge Arvind Menon and Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran met Rajinikanth at his residence on Tuesday, June 16. Though the official reason for the meeting was described as a courtesy call and the handing over of books highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements over the past 12 years, a large part of the discussion reportedly revolved around Annamalai and his exit from the BJP. This was the BJP’s attempt to inform Rajinikanth that Annamalai was not the injured party, but was a leader who didn’t do well despite all kinds of opportunities provided. Sources told TNM that both Arvind Menon and Nainar Nagendran briefed Rajinikanth about Annamalai’s performance in the party and the various opportunities presented to him to grow the BJP in Tamil Nadu.Sources said Arvind Menon also explained the circumstances that led to Annamalai’s departure from the BJP and explained how senior party leaders were moved out of Tamil Nadu to elevate his stature and provide him with the space to run the party in the state.The leaders also informed Rajinikanth about the ‘War Room’ set up for Annamalai and said that funds more than Rs 100 crore were spent to ensure the party’s growth in Tamil Nadu by organising several events projecting Annamalai as the central figure. These included various programmes under the ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra undertaken by Annamalai across the state.The leaders also expressed concern that Rajinikanth’s name was being misused by Annamalai’s followers to create the impression that his new movement had the backing of the superstar.Zero HourA political story of public importanceIndia’s food regulator flagged over 160 misleading claims. Years later, 120 are still around.India’s food regulator flagged over 160 misleading claims. Years later, 120 are still aroundPowermovesTop 5 political storiesWoman who accused TVK functionaries of rape evicted from her house, seeks action against MLAWhy the DKS-led Congress in Karnataka cannot save its own voters from the SIRKerala CM wants VCs to apologise over RSS event; BJP says he is appeasing JamaatComplaint against actor Prakash Raj in Tirupati court for hurting religious sentimentsOver 400 people turn up for Hyderabad CJP protest, angry with corruption in education