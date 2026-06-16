Where Priyank vs RSS in Karnataka is headed | Powertrip #153

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Anisha Sheth and Pooja Prasanna.

This week, we tell you why Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has started an offensive against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and what he will probably do in the future. Priyank has been consistently asking the RSS for its registration details. Karnataka, we have learnt, is also looking at whether they can emulate Tamil Nadu in clipping the Governor’s wings.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is worried. And their mission is to convince Rajinikanth that he must not join hands with Annamalai. A BJP delegation met the superstar and we bring you the inside story of what they told the actor.

Powertrip is a newsletter that senior political reporters of TNM put together every week.