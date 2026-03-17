What happened when Amit Shah’s man met Vijay | Powertrip #143

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Shabbir Ahmed, Haritha John, and Pooja Prasanna.

In our top story, we tell you how Amit Shah sent an emissary – not a politician but someone close to him – to meet Vijay for negotiations. But did it yield results?

The biggest reason for Congress’s delay in finalising candidates in Kerala for the Assembly elections was a senior MP’s demand for a MLA seat.

As his first election as a politician approaches, we learnt that Vijay might continue with his stance of not giving media interviews.

Read the full newsletter for all the details.

For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday.