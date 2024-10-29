Vijay’s transformation from actor to politician & how Isha is countering allegations

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. In this week’s edition, we look at how actor Vijay meticulously planned his first major speech with his strategy team. We also examine how Isha Foundation has been reacting to allegations of abuse and sexual assault. From Karnataka, we have a story on how a coalition of Dalit and minority organisations had a closed-door meeting with Siddaramaiah and gave him an ultimatum. And finally, we tell you what the Congress thinks about Revanth Reddy’s rapport with Gautam Adani even as Rahul Gandhi keeps chiding the Adani Group.

And before you subscribe and read Powertrip, listen to Pooja and Shabbir on why this newsletter.