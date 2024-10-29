Vijay’s transformation from actor to politician & how Isha is countering allegations

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. In this week’s edition, we look at how actor Vijay meticulously planned his first major speech with his strategy team. We also examine how Isha Foundation has been reacting to allegations of abuse and sexual assault. From Karnataka, we have a story on how a coalition of Dalit and minority organisations had a closed-door meeting with Siddaramaiah and gave him an ultimatum. Known for his reserved nature and often labelled an introvert by his industry colleagues, actor Vijay took everyone by surprise at the first conference of his newly launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on October 27. Insiders told TNM that Vijay's transformation from actor to politician was anything but spontaneous. Over the past year, Vijay has quietly prepared for his political debut – consulting extensively with strategists, reviewing ideologies, reading about why actor-turned politicians failed – and crafted his own narrative. Over the past year, Vijay has quietly prepared for his political debut – consulting extensively with strategists, reviewing ideologies, reading about why actor-turned politicians failed – and crafted his own narrative.Vijay held several rounds of discussion with his strategy team headed by poll strategist Jhon Arokiasamy to finalise his conference speech and some meetings to decide the framework for his party apparently went on for more than 3-4 hours. We have been told that a few former bureaucrats were also part of the brainstorming but Vijay’s team is tightlipped about who they are. The first part of his speech focused on TVK’s ideological pillars and why he aligned with figures like Periyar, Ambedkar, Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal. The second section established his political stance, where he clearly marked BJP and DMK as opponents. A source said that Vijay was convinced that without this stance, his political entry would lack impact.For the third part, Vijay added a personal touch aimed at connecting with his fans and dispelling the ‘koothadi’ (drama artist) label that opponents use against him. His team provided an outline, but the speech was largely penned by Vijay himself, a source added.The fourth part of his speech where Vijay said that he was open for alliance and willing to share power was a strategy. A source said that Vijay was very clear from the beginning that he is not going to name any individual while targeting them. Not touching AIADMK was also a strategic decision, as Vijay wants to project himself as a principal opponent of the DMK and not an alternative to the DMK and the AIADMK..How will Isha push back?Though the Supreme Court recently dismissed a petition against Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation, the relief was short-lived. Two couples have come forward alleging that their children were sexually abused at Isha institutions and claimed that despite complaints the foundation took no action. Soon after, Nakkheeran Gopal, editor of Nakkheeran magazine, released a series of videos making serious allegations against the foundation, including a letter purportedly written by a senior member expressing concerns about the safety of girls at the ashram. Isha has denied these claims, accusing Nakkheeran of extortion, stating that the videos were published after an alleged demand for money was rebuffed. Though Isha threatened legal action, Nakkheeran told us that they have yet to receive any formal notice.Isha, however, has responded swiftly in other ways. The Nakkheeran videos are flooded with comments from Isha supporters defending the foundation, to counter the allegations on social media. Alongside numerous positive testimonials from Isha followers, there is an apparent effort to question the parents making the accusations, with even some close relatives publicly dismissing their credibility. Activists supporting the parents, however, say this pushback was anticipated but believe Isha may refrain from suing the families directly as email evidence reportedly exists documenting the abuse complaints..Ahinda ultimatum: Siddaramaiah at a crossroadsOn October 24, a coalition of Dalit and minority organisations confronted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a three-page list of demands, setting the stage for a major political showdown. Top among these demands was the long-suppressed caste survey report, which they insist must be released to the public. Though the report hasn’t yet made it to the Cabinet, the leaders didn’t mince words: they warned Siddaramaiah that if their demands aren’t met, they are ready to ignite a statewide protest against him starting November.In this closed-door meeting, these leaders issued another ultimatum. They told Siddaramaiah they have given him ample time, but their patience is at its breaking point. And now they want him to publish the report, even if it means he has to resign under internal political pressure. For Siddaramaiah, this isn’t just about policy, it’s a personal test. These Ahinda communities are the very backbone of his support base; they stood by him even when calls for his resignation grew amid the MUDA scam scandal.Now with his own allies pressing hard, Siddaramaiah has assured them that he will table the report in front of the Cabinet after the upcoming bye-polls as he cannot publish it now since the Model Code of Conduct is in place..The Revanth-Adani equationWhile Rahul Gandhi questions the Modi-Adani ties, a different friendship is putting the Congress in a tricky spot: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s rapport with Gautam Adani. Adani recently visited Hyderabad accompanied by his son Karan and posed with Revanth as he handed over a Rs 100 crore cheque for the state’s proposed skill university. The BRS has seized on this, mocking the Congress for playing ‘good cop, bad cop’, with Revanth wooing Adani while Rahul criticises him.Congress leaders, however, don’t see an issue with Revanth’s dealings. They argue that while Rahul highlights BJP’s alleged policy bending to benefit Adani, states can’t entirely avoid doing business with him. According to one Congress insider, Revanth’s meeting with Adani hasn’t raised concerns within the party, despite the BRS’s jibes. The source added that Revanth clarified his stance in party discussions, saying that as Chief Minister he cannot refuse engagements with major industrialists..Costly lessons in Haryana, no funds in JharkhandThe loss in Haryana has caused a storm in the Congress with many leaders now alleging that the candidate selection was done poorly. The candidates were mostly selected on the basis of three surveys done in various constituencies. The surveys, according to some Congress leaders, did not even reflect certain people with winnability. Having been left out, some of these people contested as independents and dented the Congress’s vote share. With this lesson learnt in Haryana, the Congress has decided that in Maharashtra, the candidates would be chosen not merely based on surveys but also on the opinions given by local and state leaders.In Jharkhand, the INDIA bloc remains optimistic about its election prospects but faces a major hurdle: a shortage of funds. In contrast, the BJP is well-funded and its campaign is in full swing. A Congress source noted that while the BJP has four helicopters at its disposal, the INDIA bloc is struggling to arrange even basic road transport. The issue, however, isn't a complete lack of funds but rather a delay in their release due to poor planning. 