Vijay’s Karur visit challenges and DMK’s mixed numbers | Powertrip #123

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Haritha John. Vijay has been allowed to visit Karur if all 41 families of stampede victims are brought to a single location for the event. Powertrip learnt that TVK has run into difficulties trying to find such a venue. It’s time for surveys in the state and one such survey across constituencies in southern Tamil Nadu showed mixed numbers for the ruling DMK while the figures for TVK seem promising, ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. Meanwhile, in Kerala, sources told us that a faction within the Kerala Congress (M) is looking to return to the UDF.