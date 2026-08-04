Udhayanidhi’s arrest: Why TVK made the call | Powertrip #159

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran and Shabbir Ahmed.

In this week’s edition, we asked TVK sources about the TN government’s risky decision to arrest Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin. If it was intended as a message, did it land as it was meant to?

Powertrip is a newsletter that senior political reporters of TNM put together every week.

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