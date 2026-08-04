Powertrip

Udhayanidhi’s arrest: Why TVK made the call | Powertrip #159

Arresting the Leader of the Opposition is no ordinary decision. The TVK government would have known the political backlash it would invite, particularly with the Tamil Nadu Assembly session about to begin. So we asked TVK sources why the call was taken.
Udhayanidhi’s arrest: Why TVK made the call | Powertrip #159
Dhanya RajendranShabbir Ahmed
Published on

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran and Shabbir Ahmed.

In this week’s edition, we asked TVK sources about the TN government’s risky decision to arrest Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin. If it was intended as a message, did it land as it was meant to?

Powertrip is a newsletter that senior political reporters of TNM put together every week. 

For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday.

Loading content, please wait...
Udhayanidhi
Vijay
TVK
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com