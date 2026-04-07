TVK disorganised, one candidate desperate to pull out | Powertrip #145

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Shabbir Ahmed and Pooja Prasanna.

In our top story, we learnt how a TVK candidate in southern Tamil Nadu reportedly reached out to his DMK rival with an unusual signal, showing the complex electoral arithmetic at play.

In Kerala, Congress surveys suggest that the electorate may be shifting toward personality-driven politics, even in a state long defined by ideology-based alignment.

TNM’s ground reportage from TN shows that while both the DMK and AIADMK are visible on the ground and actively campaigning, TVK is lagging behind in many constituencies.

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