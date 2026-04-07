TVK disorganised, one candidate desperate to pull out | Powertrip #145

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Shabbir Ahmed and Pooja Prasanna.In our top story, we learnt how a TVK candidate in southern Tamil Nadu reportedly reached out to his DMK rival with an unusual signal, showing the complex electoral arithmetic at play.In Kerala, Congress surveys suggest that the electorate may be shifting toward personality-driven politics, even in a state long defined by ideology-based alignment.TNM’s ground reportage from TN shows that while both the DMK and AIADMK are visible on the ground and actively campaigning, TVK is lagging behind in many constituencies.Read the full newsletter for all the details. For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.TVK candidate back-pedalsTVK has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the DMK in recent months, attempting to carve out space for itself as a serious opposition force in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape. But the situation on the ground appears more layered than the rhetoric suggests. In a constituency in southern Tamil Nadu, a TVK candidate reportedly reached out to a DMK rival with an unusual signal—that he might be open to withdrawing from the contest if it worked to the latter’s advantage. The move hints at the complex electoral arithmetic at play, where smaller or emerging parties must constantly weigh visibility against the risk of splitting votes.The DMK candidate, however, is said to have turned down the offer. The reasoning appears strategic: confidence in their own electoral standing, combined with concern that a TVK withdrawal could redirect a portion of votes toward the NDA candidate, potentially tightening the contest..What Congress’s surveys in Kerala reveal about the waveless electionIn Kerala, the opposition’s struggle has been as much about positioning as it has been about leadership. Multiple surveys by Congress and agencies working with its leaders have revealed that the lack of a consistently visible and credible challenger to Pinarayi Vijayan has blunted the UDF’s ability to build sustained momentum against the LDF government.Rahul Gandhi remains a popular figure in the state, but his limited campaign presence, with only a handful of visits, has been a point of concern within sections of the Congress. Many feel that a more sustained and visible push could have helped energise workers and sharpen the contest, especially in a state where leadership visibility still carries weight.Internal Congress assessments also point to an asymmetry in voter expression. LDF supporters tend to be more vocal and assertive, while UDF supporters and those inclined toward change appear more subdued. This has made it harder to read the depth of anti-incumbency and may be contributing to a perception gap on the ground.On the alliance front, speculation around the IUML seeking a deputy chief minister’s post appears overstated. Their focus is understood to be more pragmatic, securing a few key portfolios rather than pushing for a top executive position.At a broader level, Congress surveys suggest that Kerala’s electorate may be showing early signs of shifting toward personality-driven politics, even in a state long defined by ideological alignment. The party’s attempt to frame Pinarayi as lacking strong leadership did not fully land, in part because it was deployed late and without sustained follow-through..TVK dithers in election managementActor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is the only party in Tamil Nadu that has a ‘General Secretary’ dedicated to election management, but on the ground the party lacks visibility during the peak election season.While both the DMK and AIADMK are visible on the ground, actively participating and campaigning door-to-door in their respective constituencies, TVK is lagging behind in many of these constituencies. When TNM visited various constituencies in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode, there was hardly any presence of TVK party workers engaging in on-ground activities.Even second rung leaders who are noticeable faces of the party have not travelled outside their constituencies yet. TVK general secretary N Anand is stuck in his constituency of T Nagar in Chennai, propaganda secretary Arunraaj is campaigning only in Tiruchengode constituency, Aadhav Arjuna is held up in Villivakkam against DMK’s Karthik Mohan, Nirmal Kumar is stationed in Thiruparankundram, and Rajmohan is campaigning in Egmore.While most of the candidates are expecting Vijay to visit their respective constituencies, it looks very difficult at the moment. Vijay has been cancelling campaigns, alleging lack of permission from the police and the Election Commission. The party has been claiming that the officials are biased and helping the ruling DMK.Sources told TNM that there is no coordinated effort from the TVK high command to oversee election-related activities on the ground. TVK’s senior leader KA Sengottaiyan is the only person who has been travelling outside his constituency to coordinate Vijay’s upcoming campaign events.Vijay is expected to hold his first major rally in Tirunelveli this week and is also planning to hold a roadshow in Tirunelveli town. His team is also seeking permission from the election authorities for campaigning in Chennai, including Villivakkam, Egmore, and T Nagar, which he was supposed to visit last week.Aadhav Arjuna, who previously worked for the DMK and the VCK and currently holds the position of TVK’s general secretary for Election Management, claimed that TVK has thousands of booth-level workers who will be giving a tough fight to both the Dravidian majors in the state. But on the ground, the lack of coordination and focus has made electioneering a big challenge for the TVK.The DMK, which has a robust election machinery, has been noticing the gaps in TVK’s election management and plans to strategise its approach in Perambur and Trichy East, the two constituencies where Vijay himself is contesting..Zero HourA political story of public importance.Expatriate workers buoy economies of five Indian states. Politicians must stop ignoring them.For five Indian states, the Gulf conflict is not a foreign policy concern. It is a slow fiscal emergency..PowermovesTop 5 political storiesBJP says Kerala is failing, data says otherwiseHimanta Biswa Sarma: How a Congress "import" became the BJP’s Northeast powerhouse Bengaluru’s waste choked a village, now govt plans reopening with Rs 90 crore payoutVijay declares pending criminal case in Trichy East but not in Perambur Andhra: Akividu tense amid Ram temple row, cops thwart rally by Hindu groups