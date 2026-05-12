The hidden power struggles behind the Kerala CM race | Powertrip Special #148

Hello,

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

In this week’s edition, we decode the intense power struggle inside the Congress over Kerala’s next chief minister, the Delhi lobbying around KC Venugopal, and a media house targeting VD Satheesan. We also look at how backroom negotiations, shifting MLA loyalties, and national ambitions are shaping Kerala politics behind the scenes. Also, what happens when haters and well-wishers come together.

This is a weekly political newsletter for the subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday.