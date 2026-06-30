Telangana to launch new HYDRA-style task force | Powertrip #154

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

This week, we learnt about CM Revanth Reddy’s new HYDRA-style task force in Telangana, one that the public is sure to be more invested in.

Opposition members fear that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, on removal of Ministers upon detention, will sail through without proper discussion.

In Tamil Nadu, a slew of resignations by AIADMK MLAs has triggered panic within the ruling TVK that heavyweights joining the party would overshadow them. And it has also ended up showing that the TVK’s fight against corruption is a mere act when it comes to inducting new blood into the party.

Powertrip is a newsletter that senior political reporters of TNM put together every week.