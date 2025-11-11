Powertrip

Tamil Nadu SIR: Special focus on VIPs | Powertrip #126

In Karnataka, the DK Shivakumar camp is confident that there will be a leadership change in the state soon after the Bihar polls. But Siddaramaiah’s supporters say the question is not only whether he should step aside, but also who the alternative should be.
Written by:
Dhanya RajendranShabbir AhmedPooja Prasanna
Published on

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

In this edition, we tell you how and why the Election Commission of India is focusing on VVIPs and VIPs for the SIR in Tamil Nadu. 

In the second story, we bring you details about how the leadership change in the Karnataka government is panning out.

