Talks of Congress-TVK tie-up stop after Bihar defeat | Powertrip #127

Congress leaders are irked that candidates who did not win in Bihar because they did not work hard enough will now avoid any consequences, as everything is being portrayed as a loss due to vote chori.
Dhanya RajendranShabbir AhmedPooja Prasanna
Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

In this edition, read how the Congress party’s drubbing in Bihar has had a ripple effect in Tamil Nadu politics.

Meanwhile, many Congress leaders are unhappy with the high command’s instructions to attribute the Bihar defeat to vote chori.

In the third story, we found out the backstory about South Korean footwear company Hwaseung pivoting to Andhra in spite of initially signing an MoU with Tamil Nadu to set up a plant.

