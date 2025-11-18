Talks of Congress-TVK tie-up stop after Bihar defeat | Powertrip #127

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

In this edition, read how the Congress party’s drubbing in Bihar has had a ripple effect in Tamil Nadu politics.

Meanwhile, many Congress leaders are unhappy with the high command’s instructions to attribute the Bihar defeat to vote chori.

In the third story, we found out the backstory about South Korean footwear company Hwaseung pivoting to Andhra in spite of initially signing an MoU with Tamil Nadu to set up a plant.