Siddaramaiah firm on Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara | Powertrip #116

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Shabbir Ahmed. After BJP leaders and right-wing groups in Karnataka objected to author Banu Mushtaq opening the Mysuru Dasara saying she is a Muslim, TNM has learnt that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to budge. CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s press conference on Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of voter roll manipulation has drawn heavy criticism from all quarters, leaving the BJP embarrassed. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar raised eyebrows when he sang the RSS anthem in the Assembly, but Congress insiders say it was a calculated suggestion from a few of his advisors.