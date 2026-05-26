Siddaramaiah asked to resign | Powertrip #150

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

We have learnt that the Congress high command has asked CM Siddaramaiah to resign, putting an end to months of speculation about the Karnataka leadership tussle. The CM has sought a day’s time and has also rejected the high command’s suggestion that he contest a Rajya Sabha seat.

For the next story, we spoke to TVK and other Tamil Nadu political sources on the AIADMK defection saga. While it seems TVK carefully engineered the operation, one name from the AIADMK emerged in the behind-the-scenes machinations, which may not surprise anyone.

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