Powertrip

Siddaramaiah asked to resign | Powertrip #150

In Tamil Nadu, after four AIADMK MLAs resigned and joined the ruling TVK where more MLAs could follow, we found out who engineered the operation and what the political repercussions could be.
Siddaramaiah asked to resign | Powertrip #150
Dhanya RajendranShabbir AhmedPooja Prasanna
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Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

We have learnt that the Congress high command has asked CM Siddaramaiah to resign, putting an end to months of speculation about the Karnataka leadership tussle. The CM has sought a day’s time and has also rejected the high command’s suggestion that he contest a Rajya Sabha seat.

For the next story, we spoke to TVK and other Tamil Nadu political sources on the AIADMK defection saga. While it seems TVK carefully engineered the operation, one name from the AIADMK emerged in the behind-the-scenes machinations, which may not surprise anyone.

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