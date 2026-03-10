Reluctant Vijay under pressure from BJP to join NDA | Powertrip #142

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Shabbir Ahmed and Pooja Prasanna.

In our first story, we learnt about the last ditch efforts by the BJP to bring Vijay into the NDA fold. When several attempts had failed earlier, why is the BJP wooing him again, and what concerns does the TVK have?

A DMK strategist says there is a shift in mood after Vijay’s estranged wife Sangeetha moved a second petition in court and that could in fact prove detrimental to his image.

In seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK, BJP’s one major demand was the allotment of constituencies that have major temples, including Tiruparankundram. But the AIADMK managed to bargain hard.

Read the full newsletter for all the details.

For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday.