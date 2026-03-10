Reluctant Vijay under pressure from BJP to join NDA | Powertrip #142

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Shabbir Ahmed and Pooja Prasanna.In our first story, we learnt about the last ditch efforts by the BJP to bring Vijay into the NDA fold. When several attempts had failed earlier, why is the BJP wooing him again, and what concerns does the TVK have?A DMK strategist says there is a shift in mood after Vijay’s estranged wife Sangeetha moved a second petition in court and that could in fact prove detrimental to his image.In seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK, BJP’s one major demand was the allotment of constituencies that have major temples, including Tiruparankundram. But the AIADMK managed to bargain hard.Read the full newsletter for all the details. For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.Reluctant Vijay under pressure from BJP to join NDASpeculation is rife in Tamil Nadu that the BJP is making all out efforts to woo Vijay. One of the reasons is that survey reports from Tamil Nadu do not paint a rosy picture for the NDA.Multiple survey reports have reached Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s table, and most of them suggest that the AIADMK-led alliance may end up third in many constituencies. The reason, according to these assessments, is that Vijay could play the role of a disruptor.BJP sources told TNM that serious attempts are being made by the party leadership to reach out to Vijay and initiate negotiations. So far, Vijay has remained elusive and avoided all attempts to hold direct talks. This time, however, pressure is reportedly being applied from multiple quarters, including the film industry, business circles, and through his friends.One of the major issues the BJP is facing is establishing direct contact with the actor himself. Though AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is not very keen on approaching Vijay, second-rung leaders from the western regions of Tamil Nadu have reportedly been sending feelers and offers to Vijay’s camp.Both the BJP and the AIADMK believe this is the right moment to approach Vijay as he is facing challenges both at the personal and political levels. Vijay’s camp is said to be concerned about the negative publicity after his wife Sangeetha approached the court seeking divorce. Politically, Vijay has been somewhat isolated after his hopes of an alliance were dashed when the Congress decided to continue its longstanding alliance with the DMK.Sources told TNM that Vijay is clear that aligning with the BJP or AIADMK at this stage could damage his credibility and make it appear as though he succumbed to pressure from the BJP. A major concern for him is also the possibility of losing a significant portion of Dalit and minority votes.In an attempt to minimise TVK’s impact, both the DMK and AIADMK have forged alliances with several parties in the state. The ruling DMK has brought together at least 23 parties under the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA), including the Congress, VCK, and the Left parties.The AIADMK-led NDA alliance currently includes the BJP, PMK (Anbumani Ramadoss faction), AMMK, and others. However, the alliance is yet to gain momentum, and the efforts made by EPS, including announcing electoral promises, have not yielded the desired results..Vijay’s divorce case: The detail DMK thinks could hurt him politicallyThe divorce battle involving TVK founder Vijay has become a central point of political calculations ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay’s estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed a divorce petition in late 2025 before a Chengalpattu court seeking dissolution of the marriage and alimony. She also filed a second petition seeking interim relief. In it, she asked the court to allow her to continue living in their Panaiyur residence and sought a share in the property. The case is still pending.A strategist who works closely with the DMK told us that their surveys gauging public mood show two clear patterns. Attacking Vijay over the divorce itself is generally seen as in bad taste and unlikely to help the party politically.However, the second issue raised in court has resonated more strongly. Sangeetha has alleged that she is not being allowed to continue living in their home. According to a DMK strategist, this claim has struck a chord even among neutral voters, with many feeling the situation may have gone too far.The survey findings suggest that while the divorce itself may not damage Vijay politically, the housing dispute could hurt his image and generate sympathy for Sangeetha as the case continues to unfold..NDA seat talks: AIADMK refuses BJP demand for Tiruparankundram constituencyThe seat-sharing talks in the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu are almost in the final stages, and sources said that the AIADMK has managed to bargain hard with the BJP and limit the number of seats for the party to within 30 Assembly segments.The BJP was planning to contest more seats and had demanded a total of 55 Assembly seats from the AIADMK. It had told the AIADMK that it would distribute seats among TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK and other smaller parties.The AIADMK managed to bargain hard. One of the major demands of the BJP was the allotment of constituencies that have major temples. Sources in the AIADMK told TNM that EPS flatly refused to entertain the demand.The BJP had demanded at least two Assembly constituencies that house the Six Abodes of Murugan. The Six Abodes of Murugan or Arupadaiveedu in Tamil are the six sacred temples dedicated to Lord Murugan. The first temple is Tiruparankundram, while the others are Tiruchendur, Palani, Swamimalai, Thiruthani, and Pazhamudircholai.The BJP was eyeing the Tiruparankundram and Tiruchendur Assembly constituencies. On Thursday, the politician announced that he would give up the chief ministership of Bihar to become a Rajya Sabha member.