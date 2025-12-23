Powertrip

Reading Arnab Goswami’s recent prime time turn | Powertrip #131

The Congress in Tamil Nadu wants to drive a hard bargain as it weighs staying with the DMK or exploring a TVK tie-up while seat-sharing talks stall ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Reading Arnab Goswami’s recent prime time turn | Powertrip #131
Written by:
Shabbir AhmedPooja Prasanna
Published on

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Shabbir Ahmed and Pooja Prasanna.

In this week’s newsletter, we ask people who know Arnab Goswami to decode his latest videos questioning the government. Has something changed? Or it hasn’t? 

We also tell you about how one section of the Congress in Tamil Nadu wants to drive a hard bargain with the DMK.

Read the full newsletter for all the details. 

For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday. 

Loading content, please wait...

Subscriber Picks

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com