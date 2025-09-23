Priyanka’s Wayanad tour leaves Congress leaders uncomfortable | Powertrip #120

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Shabbir Ahmed. In this edition, we tell you how during her recent Wayanad tour, Priyanka Gandhi deliberately kept her schedule away from most local leaders, leaving them unsettled. In Karnataka, the state government has formed a special investigation team under ADGP (CID) BK Singh to probe allegations of attempted voter deletions in Anand constituency. The BJP’s move to replace its popular face in Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai, in order to secure an alliance with the AIADMK seems to have backfired, resulting in a deep internal rift.