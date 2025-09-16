Prajwal Revanna conviction fallout for JD(S) | Powertrip #119

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. In this week’s newsletter, Pooja Prasanna, Nandini Chandrasekhar, and Nidheesh MK write on how the JD(S) is fumbling in Hassan after Prajwal’s conviction. From Telangana, we tell you how KCR has cut his daughter off. Only his wife is allowed to converse with Kavitha. From Kerala, our week’s story is on how and why the Congress is contemplating a list of young faces to contest the elections.