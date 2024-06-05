Naidu & Nitish hold the key: How INDIA bloc is wooing them

The conversations that we’re having in the last 36 hours — this is one of the high points of being a journalist! After over a decade, alliance politics is taking centre stage at the Union government level in the country, and that means a lot of politicking, a lot of looking at who wants what, and a lot of understanding of the political ideologies and personal desires of our politicians. Quick TL;DR — the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the General Elections, but with 240 seats, they’re far below the halfway mark of 272. The NDA however has a majority with 293 seats in total — however, that includes 12 seats from Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), and 16 seats from Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Nitish Kumar is known for jumping ship on alliance partners, and Chandrababu Naidu has had a bitter past in the NDA — so does that mean there are chances that they’ll switch to the INDIA alliance, giving them the lead? Here’s what we’ve heard, in short: The INDIA alliance is making efforts to bring the two leaders to their side, but it seems they’re looking at a more longer-term play than a quick one. Both Nitish and Chandrababu are expected to stand with the NDA as the BJP stakes claim to form the government as the single largest party — however, INDIA is working on making both leaders switch over in six months or so. Why would either of them consider switching though? Chandrababu has many reasons — and he especially is not a fan of Amit Shah. Also, the BJP is not on board with one of his big promises in Andhra — in fact there was some pressure put on a media organisation to change the language in one of their stories from “NDA manifesto” to “TDP manifesto” because of this one point. More on this below. Nitish, for his part, is weighing his options. .Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes onlyThe Naidu and Nitish questionThe future of NDA 3.0 depends on two key allies - TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu and JDU’s Nitish Kumar. As soon as the results made it apparent that the BJP would not cross the majority mark of 272 on its own, several leaders from the INDIA alliance reached out to both Naidu and Nitish Kumar — the latter was in the opposition bloc until January this year. But will Naidu and Nitish walk out of the NDA yet again? Here's what we’ve learnt in the last few hours. Various INDIA leaders have been in touch with Naidu and Nitish, especially leaders from the Left parties. One INDIA alliance leader TNM spoke to says he is in touch with both Naidu and Nitish. “There is a lot of churning taking place. But as is the convention, BJP, as the single largest party, will be asked to form the government,” the leader says. But which way will Naidu and Nitish go? He says that in all likelihood, the two will remain in the NDA. “They will place their demands with the BJP. But things may change in a few months. We are talking to both of them.” A Congress source says that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also in talks with Naidu — his mentor in TDP which he left to join the Congress. “Nitish and Naidu have both said they will attend the NDA meeting on June 5 and then they will get back to us. It is a wait and watch game.”Although the TDP returned to the NDA in March, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Naidu may have done so grudgingly. Sources tell us that Naidu, who was in jail for over 50 days, is still smarting over his arrest in the skill development case. Although it was the Andhra CID that arrested Naidu, the state agency was aided by an ED report. Naidu, we know, is no big fan of Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources say that the BJP leader treated the former Andhra Pradesh CM poorly, and even delayed firming up a pre-poll alliance. All of this is said to have irked Naidu. Another sticking point is the TDP’s promise to give 4% reservation to Muslims — an issue that the BJP has tried to distance itself from. During the manifesto release by Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and the BJP, the 4% reservation wasn’t mentioned on paper, but Naidu made a specific reference while addressing the media later. When a news agency picked up the story and reported that ‘NDA promises Muslim reservation in Andhra’, it became a huge embarrassment for the BJP as the PM and Amit Shah were steadily attacking the reservation. We know that BJP Andhra chief Purandeshwari then called the news agency and insisted that the story should say TDP manifesto and not NDA. Changing a headline may be easy for the BJP, but they will not be able to force Naidu to abandon his plan. INDIA leaders we spoke to say that they will highlight this to Naidu.Nitish Kumar, who has been rather silent since the poll results, is also weighing his options. One of the INDIA bloc leaders who has been deputed to bring Nitish Kumar onboard is Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader who was once his deputy CM in the erstwhile Bihar government. Tejashwi, who is said to have a respectful relationship with Nitish, was travelling to New Delhi on the same aircraft as Nitish Kumar on June 5. Pawar and Shinde want ghar wapasiThe turncoats who broke their parties into two want to return home, it seems. We're talking about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Sharad Pawar’s nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Sources confirm that Ajit Pawar whose NCP has won 1 seat and Eknath Shinde whose Shiv Sena has won 7 seats are already calling their motherships — that is Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, who are leading the NCP Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena UBT respectively. But neither are too keen to take them back immediately. Both Uddhav and Sharad Pawar had to fight these elections under new symbols as the rebels who left the party got the original symbols of Shiv Sena and NCP — and despite these odds, Uddhav and Sharad Pawar's parties won big in the elections in Maharashtra, along with the Congress. Both are part of the INDIA alliance. Uddhav and others in Shiv Sena UBT have said many times that they won’t take back the “gaddar” — traitor — who broke the party and took away the party symbol. But there are no permanent friends or foes in politics. So we'll be sure to keep a close watch.What next for Annamalai? After BJP failed to win even a single seat in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai’s war room is busy churning out numbers in a bid at damage control. The war room experts have been busy dishing out numbers on WhatsApp groups and among journalists on BJP’s vote share, saying that the BJP has crossed double digits. The BJP’s vote share this time is around 10.5% — up from over 3% in 2019. But one of the main reasons for it is because the party contested in more seats — 19 this time compared to five last time. A district wise breakup shows they have not gained much in places where they were already doing okay.Meanwhile, Annamalai is holding consultations with party functionaries at BJP headquarters on June 5 to decide the next course of action. BJP’s organising secretary Kesava Vinayakan has been reaching out to all top functionaries and inviting them to attend the meeting. A resignation drama is likely to unfold, say party sources. The results of BJP and NDA across India has also dashed the hopes of Annamalai as he was expecting a promotion at the national level. In last week’s Powertrip, we had reported that the BJP high command was keen on accommodating Annamalai by giving him an MoS position, but that was contingent on the BJP forming the government on its own. Now that the scenario has changed, a section of BJP leaders are gearing up to hold Annamalai’s camp responsible for its defeat. .Zero HourA political story of public importanceThe audacity of hope.Indians have demonstrated that they will battle hard for the values of the Constitution, writes Naresh Fernandes.