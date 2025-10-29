Powertrip

Lottery king Martin’s double-door entry into TN-Puducherry politics? | Powertrip #125

Lottery King Santiago Martin's family, the biggest Electoral Bonds donor, is making a political move in south India, with his son Jose Charles Martin funding a massive grassroots political operation in Puducherry that is now challenging the ruling NDA partner.
Lottery king Martin’s double-door entry into TN-Puducherry politics? | Powertrip #125
Written by:
Dhanya RajendranShabbir AhmedPooja Prasanna
Published on

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed and Pooja Prasanna.

In this edition, we look at how lottery king Santiago Martin’s son is trying to plunge into Puducherry politics by winning over a few MLAs with the help of a BJP leader. With his extravagant gifts, he has managed to anger the Chief Minister who is an ally of the BJP. 

In the second story, we look at the two demands that Kiran Mazumdar Shaw placed before Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar. 

Read the full newsletter for all the details. 

For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday. 

Loading content, please wait...

Subscriber Picks

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com