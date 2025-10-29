Lottery king Martin’s double-door entry into TN-Puducherry politics? | Powertrip #125

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed and Pooja Prasanna.

In this edition, we look at how lottery king Santiago Martin’s son is trying to plunge into Puducherry politics by winning over a few MLAs with the help of a BJP leader. With his extravagant gifts, he has managed to anger the Chief Minister who is an ally of the BJP.

In the second story, we look at the two demands that Kiran Mazumdar Shaw placed before Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar.

Read the full newsletter for all the details.

