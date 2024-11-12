Kerala IAS officers controversy & Old guard vs new in DMK | Powertrip #79

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. In this week’s edition, we explore the Kerala government’s crackdown on two IAS officers for “divisive actions”. Was their suspension justified or was it just a cautionary move? In Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin is taking on senior party leaders with ambitious reorg plans ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Telangana opposition leader KTR has four reasons why he is on a visit to Delhi.