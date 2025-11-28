Karnataka CM transition might get pushed further? | Powertrip Special

Powertrip

The ambiguity over the power-sharing deal – reportedly discussed between Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah – stems from being interpreted differently by each person who heard it.
Written by:
Pooja Prasanna
Published on

In this special edition of Powertrip, TNM's weekly political newsletter, Pooja Prasanna writes about what Karnataka Congress insiders told us about the latest developments in the leadership shift in the state.

For anyone waiting for sparks to fly within the Karnataka Congress over the Chief Minister’s post, DK Shivakumar’s November 27 tweet felt like the first crack of thunder. His X handle put out a veiled message that instantly set off political decoding across the state.

“Keeping one’s word is the greatest strength in the world! … Word power is world power. The biggest force in the world is to keep one’s word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk.”

Most readers saw it as a pointed reminder of the supposed promise that he would be elevated to CM halfway through the government’s term, a promise that remains untouched. The only mystery was: who was he nudging? Rahul Gandhi or Siddaramaiah?

