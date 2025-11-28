Karnataka CM transition might get pushed further? | Powertrip Special

In this special edition of Powertrip, TNM's weekly political newsletter, Pooja Prasanna writes about what Karnataka Congress insiders told us about the latest developments in the leadership shift in the state..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.For anyone waiting for sparks to fly within the Karnataka Congress over the Chief Minister’s post, DK Shivakumar’s November 27 tweet felt like the first crack of thunder. His X handle put out a veiled message that instantly set off political decoding across the state.“Keeping one’s word is the greatest strength in the world! … Word power is world power. The biggest force in the world is to keep one’s word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk.”Most readers saw it as a pointed reminder of the supposed promise that he would be elevated to CM halfway through the government’s term, a promise that remains untouched. The only mystery was: who was he nudging? Rahul Gandhi or Siddaramaiah?.Within hours, a counter appeared from Siddaramaiah’s X handle. It started by saying, “A Word is not power unless it betters the World for the people,” and went on to emphasise the five guarantee schemes.But here is the twist. According to the CM’s team, Siddaramaiah had not even seen it before it went live. His publicity unit had fired the shot themselves and briefed him afterward. Their worry was clear: they did not want whispers spreading that Siddaramaiah had failed to keep his word. They have spent months crafting his image and legacy as the man who delivered the five guarantees. Any perception that he backtracked on a promise would puncture that narrative.The ripples were immediate. The CMO received frantic calls from two senior Congress leaders in Delhi, urging it to delete the tweet. Siddaramaiah stood firm. If Shivakumar was not being asked to pull down his message, he argued, the CMO had no reason to retreat.Meanwhile, Shivakumar has been making his case elsewhere. He has privately told a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi that if elevated to CM, he would run a tight, disciplined administration, slimming the Cabinet down to 16 ministers and streamlining governance. But such a restructured Cabinet would leave out several of Siddaramaiah’s loyalists, including Zameer Ahmed and KJ George.This brings us back to the much-discussed power-sharing deal. Siddaramaiah’s camp insists that only three people were present when it was discussed: Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah himself. During the conversation, Shivakumar reportedly refused to set aside his CM ambitions, prompting them to dial in Sonia Gandhi via video call. Her message was a broad, vague assurance that his “interests would be protected.” That ambiguity has now grown legs, interpreted differently by each person who heard it.For now, however, the transition Shivakumar is hoping for seems distant. Senior Congress leaders have not even begun speaking about a change at the top. Many believe that if the timeline edges closer to the state budget, Siddaramaiah will be allowed to present it anyway, pushing any leadership shift further down the road, possibly all the way to May.