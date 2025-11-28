Karnataka CM transition might get pushed further? | Powertrip Special

For anyone waiting for sparks to fly within the Karnataka Congress over the Chief Minister’s post, DK Shivakumar’s November 27 tweet felt like the first crack of thunder. His X handle put out a veiled message that instantly set off political decoding across the state.

“Keeping one’s word is the greatest strength in the world! … Word power is world power. The biggest force in the world is to keep one’s word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk.”

Most readers saw it as a pointed reminder of the supposed promise that he would be elevated to CM halfway through the government’s term, a promise that remains untouched. The only mystery was: who was he nudging? Rahul Gandhi or Siddaramaiah?