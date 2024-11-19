Journalist sends legal notice to Isha Foundation & Jaggi Vasudev | Powertrip #80

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK. While we usually focus on stories from the power corridors, spotlighting politicians, political parties, and bureaucrats, this week we bring you two unique stories—both delving into powerful individuals and their intense power struggles. The first story is about a legal notice sent to Isha Foundation and Jaggi Vasudev by a journalist and the second is on why actor Nayanthara decided to go public against Dhanush. On the political front, we tell you about the planning that the Tamil Nadu government put in for the Finance Commission’s visit and how a book by a CPI(M) leader in Kerala was leaked.