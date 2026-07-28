Inside Modi’s decision to ask Dharmendra Pradhan to resign | Powertrip #158

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna and Shabbir Ahmed.

In this week’s edition, we found out what made the Modi government back down and ask Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.

Among media houses, why did Republic remain unapologetically pro-government and anti-protest? What was the newsroom strategy?

MDMK chief Vaiko had grand plans of bringing together Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on the same stage. Why did he fail?

Powertrip is a newsletter that senior political reporters of TNM put together every week.

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