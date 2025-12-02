Inside Karnataka’s breakfast diplomacy strategy | Powertrip #129

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

In this edition, we tell you what transpired at the two breakfast meetings between Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, as the Congress tries to control the media narrative over the ‘rift’ between the two.

In the second story, we tell you how many lakhs of people in Tamil Nadu have been found to be either dead, untraceable/absent, or permanently shifted out by the Election Commission of India and why political parties are apprehensive.

Lastly, after speculation arose about a Congress tie-up with Vijay’s TVK, we learnt how the DMK swung into action to keep its alliance with the former intact.

Read the full newsletter for all the details. For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday.