Inside Karnataka’s breakfast diplomacy strategy | Powertrip #129

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.In this edition, we tell you what transpired at the two breakfast meetings between Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, as the Congress tries to control the media narrative over the ‘rift’ between the two.In the second story, we tell you how many lakhs of people in Tamil Nadu have been found to be either dead, untraceable/absent, or permanently shifted out by the Election Commission of India and why political parties are apprehensive.Lastly, after speculation arose about a Congress tie-up with Vijay’s TVK, we learnt how the DMK swung into action to keep its alliance with the former intact.Read the full newsletter for all the details. For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday. .Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.Inside Karnataka’s new breakfast diplomacyHave you seen pictures of breakfast meetings between Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar? But why so many meetings? And what exactly is being discussed? We’ve got you covered.In our special edition of Powertrip last week, we told you all about the tweet war between the two. And after that, the Congress high command instructed both leaders to have breakfast together and hash it out. But here’s the thing – the final decision on leadership change lies with the high command and the two leaders don’t have much to ‘talk it out’. But still the meetings served a purpose.The Congress is very unhappy that once again they failed to control the media narrative. This time, it was not just the Kannada news media but even ‘national’ channels in Hindi and English did carpet coverage of the ‘rift’. And while the Congress cannot stop the coverage, they decided to game it. The meetings are to paint a picture of bonhomie between the two leaders.So what was discussed? In the first meeting at Siddaramaiah’s residence, some issues of contention were taken up. But not in a serious way. For instance, Siddaramaiah jokingly asked Shivakumar what was the tweet about the ‘given word’, to which DKS replied saying I just want to make sure I don’t miss my chance. Then it turned to real politicking when Siddaramaiah said I actually have given my word to two people – B Nagendra and BK Hariprasad, leaders who were apparently promised Cabinet berths by him. So the Cabinet reshuffle was briefly discussed.In the second meeting at DKS’s residence, there was less politics on the cards. Siddaramaiah pulled Shivakumar’s leg about his immense trust in astrologers. Those close to Siddaramaiah say that he isn’t gearing up for a showdown with Shivakumar or the party high command and is prepared to step aside for whoever they choose as the next chief minister. But it would be a mistake to assume he has no reservations about DKS. And that, insiders admit, is exactly what worries the Congress leadership.If Siddaramaiah vacates the chair, he is unlikely to accept any alternative post, leaving him a powerful but idle figure on the sidelines. And should discontent brew within the ranks over DKS’s style of governance, Siddaramaiah could become a receptive and influential ear for disgruntled voices. That scenario, party strategists fear, could unsettle the very government they are trying to safeguard.But before all that, there is a lot for the high command to consider and make a decision. And we will keep you updated on what happens..SIR in Tamil Nadu: ECI makes rough estimatesWe have learnt from very reliable sources that as on November 29, the Election Commission of India has arrived at an estimate that around 59 lakh voters in Tamil Nadu have been found to be either dead, untraceable/absent, or have permanently shifted out. The SIR process in the state began on November 4 and will conclude on December 11.According to EC sources, at least around 24 lakh people have been identified as dead, around 5 lakh as untraceable or absent, and another 27 lakh as permanently shifted. But these numbers are possibly not final, we hear. Election officials insist the figure shouldn’t be mistaken for removals or deletions. They say the voters who have moved to new locations may be added back following the release of the draft rolls after December 16.The collection of filled forms is underway in various parts of Tamil Nadu, and the authorities say the data is being assessed and analysed in real time.Political party representatives tracking SIR in Tamil Nadu, however, told TNM that the EC has frozen the electoral rolls for now, halting any additions or deletions during the enumeration. Once the draft rolls are out, verification and inclusion of new voters will begin. Parties worry that based on the above criteria, over 50 lakh voters could potentially be deleted.EC sources add that Chennai has the highest number of uncollectable forms – over 4 lakh – mainly due to residents moving out of the city. Statewide, 27 lakh voters have been flagged as permanently shifted.The total number of eligible voters in Tamil Nadu is 6.41 crore, and during the enumeration period the BLOs have distributed at least 6.32 crore forms. According to the EC, the enumeration distribution process stands at 98.57% as of today..How DMK shut down TVK-Congress alliance talkLast month, we reported in Powertrip how the Congress party’s poor performance in Bihar had a ripple effect in Tamil Nadu, bringing suggestions of an alliance with actor-politician Vijay’s TVK to a possible halt.One immediate fallout was the Congress leadership rushing to set up a five-member committee that includes AICC Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in-charge Girish Chodankar, Suraj Hegde, Nivedith Alva, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai, and Congress Legislature Party leader Rajeshkumar to start seat-sharing talks with the DMK for the 2026 Assembly elections.Congress sources told TNM that the DMK was pushing hard to bring Congress firmly on board the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and wanted to shut down the TVK-Congress speculation before it spiralled out of control.To speed things up, the DMK leadership sent Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabarisan to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on November 16. TNM has learnt that Sabarisan briefed senior Congress leaders on the political situation in Tamil Nadu and conveyed how any talk of a Congress-TVK tie-up could damage the DMK-led alliance. Sources also say he spoke to Rahul Gandhi over phone, after which a broad understanding was reached.The meeting was meant to be under wraps, but it did not stay that way. Sabarisan’s visit to Kharge’s residence, and his exit, were caught on camera. Kannada TV channels waiting outside to film Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s meeting with Kharge ended up capturing both Shivakumar and Sabarisan having a quick chat outside the Congress chief’s residence and leaving around the same time..Zero HourA political story of public importance.‘Better to die than remain in a hospital’: Nilgiris’ Adivasis face health neglect.Tamil Nadu has long been a strong performer in the field of health. But in the Niligiris, malnourished Adivasi communities struggle to access basic services..PowermovesTop 5 political storiesDMK allies CPI, VCK, join mass rally in support of Chennai sanitation workersTCA vs HCA: A political fight for control over Telangana cricket Murder accused cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli felicitated by a Karnataka media associationRaihanath, wife of journalist Siddique Kappan, to contest Kerala local body polls Andhra Pradesh to set up three distinct development zones