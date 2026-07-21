Inside Congress’s reluctance to embrace CJP | Powertrip #157

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Pooja Prasanna.

In this week’s edition, we spoke to party insiders to understand the Congress’s concerns with the CJP movement and why the party is wary of endorsing it.

Powertrip is a newsletter that senior political reporters of TNM put together every week.

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