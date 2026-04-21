How Opposition came together against Constitution Amendment Bill | Powertrip #146

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

In our first story today, we learnt how the TMC became the “man of the match” in defeating the recent Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Why was Rahul Gandhi a no-show in Tamil Nadu till very late this election season? Sources point to the Congress’s strained seat-sharing talks with the DMK.

More on Tamil Nadu. Amit Shah is reportedly displeased with the BJP’s electoral prospects in the state, with intelligence inputs suggesting that the NDA alliance led by the AIADMK is lagging behind.