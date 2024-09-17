How Annapoorna ‘cream bun’ has divided TN BJP | Powertrip #71

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK, we look into the fallout within the BJP over Annapoorna Hotel MD’s apology to Nirmala Sitharaman. We also tell you how Pinarayi Vijayan is facing criticism from within the party and why DMK’s mid-leadership is exasperated with their ally VCK.