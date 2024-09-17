How Annapoorna ‘cream bun’ has divided TN BJP | Powertrip #71

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK, we look into the fallout within the BJP over Annapoorna Hotel MD’s apology to Nirmala Sitharaman. We also tell you how Pinarayi Vijayan is facing criticism from within the party and why DMK’s mid-leadership is exasperated with their ally VCK..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.Rift in TN BJP over leaked videosTwo videos from Tamil Nadu dominated conversations last week. The first showed Srinivasan, Managing Director of the well-known Sree Annapoorna Hotel, explaining to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman how confusing the GST system is, using a cream bun as an example. The second video featured his apology to the minister.We have information on what unfolded and the effects it had on the BJP’s internal politics. The key context here is the location of the incident—Coimbatore, a city where BJP leader and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan holds significant influence. Vanathi is the face of the BJP in the Kongu region and served as the bridge between industrialists, businessmen, and the Union government. Even before she became an MLA, she was actively organising members of the business community from various sectors and had led several delegations to Delhi to address industry grievances.After Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai contested from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 elections, he reportedly established direct connections with key figures in Coimbatore's business community.As Annamalai left for London for a three-month fellowship, BJP insiders say Vanathi saw an opportunity to strengthen her own ties by organising an event for industrialists, both large and small, to interact with Nirmala Sitharaman. The event, similar to a pre-budget meeting, had the Finance Minister reviewing various budget announcements to ensure ease of business. Officials from the Ministry of Finance, Income Tax, GST, and other departments were present. Everything proceeded smoothly until Srinivasan voiced his concerns about GST. His speech, which also took a jibe at Vanathi, went viral, causing embarrassment to both her and the minister.Sources in the Hoteliers' Association and the BJP say Srinivasan sought a meeting with the minister to clarify his remarks. BJP sources claim it was on district president Ramesh's suggestion that the closed-door meeting be recorded.A senior local BJP leader later pushed for the video to be posted on BJP Tamil Nadu’s official X account. But the local social media team refused without approval from Annamalai or a five-member committee led by H Raja. We have also been told that a few leaders suggested internally that sharing the video would not be a good idea, and therefore eventually it was shared on the personal handle of IT wing head Balaji. Now, we move onto the next part. Hours after the release, opposition leaders from across the country condemned the video. In damage control mode, Annamalai issued a statement saying he had spoken to Srinivasan and apologised for the leak. This has created further divisions in the BJP. While Raja is reportedly upset with Annamalai for not consulting him, another senior leader expressed that many felt betrayed by Annamalai. “A good leader supports his people even when they make mistakes,” the leader remarked. There is also talk that this incident would further bring down Annamalai’s stock in the party..Pinarayi gets criticism from cadreCPI(M) branch meetings in Kerala have been marked by strong criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet. Even in Kannur, a party stronghold, cadres labelled the government as ‘not people-friendly’ and expressed dissatisfaction with Vijayan’s leadership style. They noted that while there was perceived media bias against the party, the government was also struggling to effectively communicate its positions to the public. Additionally, there was discontent over the promotion of figures like P Sasi, Vijayan’s political secretary, whom they view as detrimental to the party. There is growing speculation that Vijayan might even opt to stay out of the next elections due to the strong dissatisfaction on the ground..DMK mid-level leaders irked by ThirumaVCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s sudden decision to host a conference on liquor prohibition, inviting AIADMK and actor Vijay’s party, has caused ripples within the DMK. Party insiders say that while the announcement itself raised concerns, it was the timing that particularly irked DMK leaders. Chief Minister MK Stalin was in the United States at the time, engaging in meetings with potential investors, leaving senior party officials without a clear directive on how to handle the situation.Adding to the unease, Thirumavalavan’s statements urging the DMK to take stronger measures against alcohol and drug abuse further aggravated the party’s second and third-tier leadership. Despite their frustrations, these leaders refrained from expressing discontent publicly.Upon Stalin’s return to Chennai, he was quickly briefed on the developments by senior party leaders and state intelligence. Sources indicate that the intelligence team informed Stalin that Thirumavalavan was being influenced by his party’s vice president, Aadhav Arjuna, who happens to be the son-in-law of lottery magnate Santiago Martin.In response, Stalin instructed minister EV Velu to arrange a meeting with Thirumavalavan. The meeting, by all accounts, was amicable. The conversation primarily revolved around Stalin’s US visit and the DMK’s aspirations for its upcoming 75th anniversary. Stalin reportedly expressed his hope that the DMK would still be in power when the party celebrates its centenary and that the VCK would remain a crucial ally.During the discussion, VCK leader Ravikumar suggested that the DMK organise a major convention this year in opposition to the RSS, which is marking its 100th anniversary. Stalin agreed to consider the proposal, with Erode (the birthplace of Periyar) and Kanchipuram (the birthplace of Anna) being floated as potential venues for the event.A brief one-on-one meeting between Stalin and Thirumavalavan followed, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the DMK-VCK alliance. For now, tensions seem to have been diffused, and the alliance appears to remain intact..Karnataka awaits fundsThe Modi government has been using some clever tactics to pressure opposition-ruled states into accepting the controversial National Education Policy (NEP). When the Congress took over in Karnataka, the state government made it clear they wouldn’t implement the NEP, arguing it was drafted without proper consultations. Instead, the Siddaramaiah administration set up a committee to create a state-specific education policy. But the state is now being pushed to implement the NEP if it wants access to crucial funding. Under the PM Usha scheme, the Union government has made it clear that states need to adopt the NEP to unlock funds. According to a state government official, Karnataka stands to lose out on at least Rs 600 crore every year because of this condition. To navigate this, the Karnataka government sent a letter in late 2023 saying they’re open to adopting some parts of the NEP but not the entire policy. So far, though, that hasn't convinced the Modi government to release the funds, and the back-and-forth continues.