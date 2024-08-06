Environment Ministry seeks scientists to criticise Kerala government: Powertrip #65

As Kerala reels from the horrific Wayanad landslides, which have claimed over 300 lives, the Environment Ministry tried finding scientists to criticise the Kerala government.

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Nidheesh MK, and Pooja Prasanna, we reveal how the Press Information Bureau has approached various individuals to write articles criticising the Pinarayi government and provided them with a dossier of information. Our newsletter has details of what the ministry wanted.