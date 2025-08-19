DMK’s Tamil alternative for VP doesn’t get consensus | Powertrip #115

Powertrip

In Karnataka, the BJP seems to be unclear about how to take the Dharmasthala issue forward. Should the party be seen as standing with the Heggade family, or simply as devotees defending the sanctity of the temple?
Dhanya RajendranPooja PrasannaShabbir Ahmed
Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Shabbir Ahmed. While the DMK’s alternative Tamil Vice-President candidate did not get consensus, the India bloc’s candidate – retired Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy – did not find favour from any party in Andhra Pradesh, from where Reddy hails. In Karnataka, the BJP’s response to the Dharmasthala controversy has been both delayed and inadequate — too little, too late.

