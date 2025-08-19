DMK’s Tamil alternative for VP doesn’t get consensus | Powertrip #115

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Shabbir Ahmed. While the DMK’s alternative Tamil Vice-President candidate did not get consensus, the India bloc’s candidate – retired Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy – did not find favour from any party in Andhra Pradesh, from where Reddy hails. In Karnataka, the BJP’s response to the Dharmasthala controversy has been both delayed and inadequate — too little, too late.