Congress thinks alliance with Vijay will yield dividends | Powertrip #149

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Pooja Prasanna.

In this week’s edition, we spoke to Congress sources who outlined how partnering with Vijay in Tamil Nadu could give the party the political space it needs to revive itself in the long term.

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