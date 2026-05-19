Powertrip

Congress thinks alliance with Vijay will yield dividends | Powertrip #149

Vijay is seen as a magnet for young voters, a demographic the Congress has struggled to energise in recent years. The prospect of a joint campaign featuring Vijay alongside Rahul Gandhi is being viewed as a powerful outreach tool to reconnect with first-time and younger voters.
Congress thinks alliance with Vijay will yield dividends | Powertrip #149
Pooja Prasanna
Published on

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Pooja Prasanna.

In this week’s edition, we spoke to Congress sources who outlined how partnering with Vijay in Tamil Nadu could give the party the political space it needs to revive itself in the long term.

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