Congress doesn’t want Rahul Mamkootathil to attend Assembly | Powertrip #118

Congress quietly pressures Mamkootathil to skip Assembly sessionWill suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil attend next week's Assembly session? Sources indicate that certain senior leaders want the legislator to stay away, viewing his potential presence as a strategic liability. However, while some say this has been communicated to him, others say they don’t believe Rahul attending is a problem. The party’s concerns stem from their plan to mount a fierce offensive against the ruling government over recent incidents of police brutality that have sparked public outrage. Congress strategists believe that Mamkootathil’s attendance would inadvertently shift media focus and public discourse away from these critical issues, potentially undermining their carefully orchestrated attack on the government’s law and order record.What makes this situation particularly delicate is Mamkootathil’s current status as a suspended party member, which technically frees him from any binding party directives. Recognising this limitation, the Congress leadership has reportedly chosen to make only informal appeals rather than issuing formal instructions, acknowledging that their disciplinary authority over the MLA has been significantly weakened.Meanwhile, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan and his team have been noticeably judicious in their media interactions, deliberately steering conversations toward police misconduct while conspicuously avoiding any discussion of Mamkootathil’s controversial position.Rahul Mamkootathil, the 36-year-old Palakkad MLA, is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment. The controversy began when former television anchor and Malayalam actor Rini Ann George alleged that a “young politician” had sent her obscene messages and made inappropriate hotel invitations. Subsequently, trans woman activist Avantika accused Mamkootathil of sending “sexually inappropriate” messages.The situation escalated when audio clips surfaced allegedly showing Mamkootathil pressuring a woman to undergo an abortion. The Crime Branch has received six complaints against him, and he faces charges including stalking and criminal intimidation.The Congress suspended him from party membership last month, after he had already resigned as Kerala Youth Congress president. The party chose suspension over demanding his resignation as an MLA to avoid a potentially risky bye-election in Palakkad..BJP’s Mysuru rivalry plays out over Banu MushtaqThe row over Banu Mushtaq’s role in inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara has quietly turned into a political contest within the BJP and a test of resolve for the Congress.The first to raise the issue was former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. He kept it in the headlines as he kept issuing press statements and has now taken the matter to court. A survey commissioned by some BJP leaders in the region has reportedly shown public unease about Mushtaq’s selection, which has only reinforced Simha’s stand.Not wanting to be overshadowed, the current MP, Yaduveer Wadiyar, has also weighed in. He has given a series of detailed interviews on Kannada TV channels questioning Mushtaq’s suitability. But some of his advisors are uneasy – worried about how his outspoken role might sit, both with his position as BJP MP and with his symbolic role as the Maharaja of Mysuru.Pratap Simha also wants to consolidate his base in Kodagu where he feels he has more support than his political rival, the current MP. So he has also been asking why Deepa Bhasthi, who is from Madikeri, has not been chosen to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara. On the Congress side, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has held his ground despite critical coverage from Kannada channels. He has told the party high command that standing by Mushtaq could strengthen Congress’s appeal among Muslim voters, with potential impact not only in Karnataka but also in upcoming elections elsewhere.Deputy CM Shivakumar has also found reason to defend the choice. Seen by some as leaning too close to the RSS after singing its anthem in the Assembly and supporting the Heggades in the Dharmasthala case, he now views the controversy as an opportunity to balance his image and project a more secular stance.