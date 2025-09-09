Congress doesn’t want Rahul Mamkootathil to attend Assembly | Powertrip #118

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, Shabbir Ahmed, and Nidheesh MK. In this week’s newsletter, we tell you how the Congress high command has been maneuvering behind-the-scenes to ensure suspended Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil does not attend next week’s Assembly session. In Karnataka, the controversy over Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara has turned into a contest within the BJP between former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and current MP Yaduveer Wadiyar.