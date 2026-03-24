Powertrip

Congress changes Kerala election funding strategy; tough fight for KK Shailaja Powertrip #144

Kerala’s Peravoor constituency is all set to host a high-stakes battle between LDF’s KK Shailaja and the incumbent MLA, UDF’s Sunny Joseph. Shailaja herself had won from this constituency in 2006 but lost in 2011. Will LDF’s bet pay off?
Congress changes Kerala election funding strategy; tough fight for KK Shailaja Powertrip #144
Written by:
Pooja PrasannaSukanya Shaji
Published on

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers.

This edition looks at Congress reworking its funding strategy in Kerala, KK Shailaja facing a tough Peravoor battle, and how an irritated Siddaramaiah is pushing back against TV news narratives.

This week’s edition is by Sukanya Shaji and Pooja Prasanna.

Powertrip is a political newsletter for The News Minute and Newslaundry subscribers every Tuesday. Subscribe, unlock and read all the stories, every week. 

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