Congress changes Kerala election funding strategy; tough fight for KK Shailaja Powertrip #144

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers.This edition looks at Congress reworking its funding strategy in Kerala, KK Shailaja facing a tough Peravoor battle, and how an irritated Siddaramaiah is pushing back against TV news narratives.This week’s edition is by Sukanya Shaji and Pooja Prasanna.Powertrip is a political newsletter for The News Minute and Newslaundry subscribers every Tuesday. Subscribe, unlock and read all the stories, every week. .Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.How Congress is funding its Kerala comeback attemptThe Congress in Kerala is sensing an opening after a decade out of power, but money is proving to be a constraint.Party sources say leaders from Karnataka and Telangana have been asked to chip in to support the campaign. While elections in Kerala are not as expensive as in some other southern states, keeping the booth machinery active still comes at a cost.At the ground level, booth workers are paid in three phases through the campaign. The Congress is said to be spending around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per booth in total. That is reportedly higher than the CPI(M)’s spend, but still far below the BJP’s, which can go up to Rs 75,000 per booth per round.There has also been a shift in how funds are routed.Instead of informal channels, contributions from state leaders are now funnelled through the AICC. From there, the central leadership allocates funds to candidates and constituencies.This is a departure from the past, when state leaders would directly hand over money to senior national figures, who would then redistribute it during elections.The change, insiders say, was triggered after an incident where funds sent by a Karnataka leader to a senior national functionary never fully reached the intended campaign. A significant portion was allegedly siphoned off, prompting the party to centralise collections through the AICC treasurer to avoid such leakages..The quiet power play behind KK Shailaja’s Peravoor shiftKannur’s Peravoor is shaping up to be a high-stakes faceoff between two veterans from rival fronts.On one side is Sunny Joseph of the UDF. A three-time MLA since 2011 and a long-time Congress leader in the district, he is contesting here for the fourth time and is firmly rooted in the constituency.On the other is KK Shailaja, fielded by the LDF in what many see as a political gamble. She comes in after a massive win from Mattannur in 2021, where her margin even surpassed that of Pinarayi Vijayan. Despite that, she was left out of the cabinet, and her shift to Peravoor raised eyebrows.Shailaja has a history here. She won Peravoor in 2006 but lost in 2011 by just over 3,000 votes. This time, the party says her move is part of a strategy to give safe seats to younger candidates. But that logic appears selective, with Vijayan himself contesting again from the LDF stronghold of Dharmadom.Within the constituency, there is quiet chatter. Some believe Shailaja is not the party’s top priority this election. Campaign focus and resources, insiders say, are leaning more toward other candidates.Meanwhile, Sunny Joseph remains confident. After 15 years as MLA, he is banking on strong local networks and consolidation of Christian votes, particularly with backing from the Syro-Malabar Church.The NDA’s move to field a BDJS candidate is also seen as an attempt to tap into this same voter base, especially among settler Christians in north Kerala.All of this makes Shailaja’s candidacy a calculated risk for the LDF. This raises the bigger question. Is this a must-win battle for her or a contest the party can afford to lose?.Siddaramaiah irritated with TV news channelsThe Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka is taking a noticeably different approach to advertising. While most states are pouring money into television, this government has largely stayed away from Kannada news channels, directing the bulk of its ad spend toward newspapers and outdoor campaigns.Part of this is political comfort. Siddaramaiah has long-standing relationships within the print ecosystem, and a section of that space continues to enjoy his trust and access.But the bigger reason lies in television coverage.Since coming to power, Kannada news channels have consistently amplified speculation around a rift between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Stories around a looming leadership change and Shivakumar stepping in as chief minister have been kept alive in cycles, often without any basis.Within the CM’s circle, there is a growing belief that this is not just about TRPs. There is suspicion that parts of the media are being influenced to sustain a narrative of instability in the government.That perception has clearly shaped strategy. 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