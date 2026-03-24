Congress changes Kerala election funding strategy; tough fight for KK Shailaja Powertrip #144

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers.

This edition looks at Congress reworking its funding strategy in Kerala, KK Shailaja facing a tough Peravoor battle, and how an irritated Siddaramaiah is pushing back against TV news narratives.

This week’s edition is by Sukanya Shaji and Pooja Prasanna.

Powertrip is a political newsletter for The News Minute and Newslaundry subscribers every Tuesday. Subscribe, unlock and read all the stories, every week.