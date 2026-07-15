Congress bets on grassroots youth cadre | Powertrip #156

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Pooja Prasanna, Shabbir Ahmed and Lakshmi Priya.In this week’s edition, we look at Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar flagging off 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas. Officially a youth development initiative, these RSS shakha-style youth centres are also being seen as Congress's attempt to build a long-term grassroots cadre in Karnataka.In Kerala, the CPI(M)’s defeat has sparked an unusually public churn within the party. Senior leaders have broken ranks over strategy, leadership, and the Vizhinjam port controversy. But there is no indication of a leadership change yet.And finally, a senior IPS officer's transfer in Tamil Nadu has set off intense speculation. While Arun’s transfer to DVAC itself surprised many, his transfer out of DVAC was CM Joseph Vijay showing his displeasure about their handling of EV Velu’s case.Powertrip is a newsletter that senior political reporters of TNM put together every week. For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only CM DKS’s RSS-style grassroots gamble with Bharat Jodo Yuva SanghasThe Karnataka government has formally launched its youth outreach programmes, the creation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas across the state, backed by an annual grant of Rs 10 lakh for each sangha. Spread across 6,000 gram panchayats and 4,000 urban wards, the initiative will be implemented by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports with support from multiple government departments. Officially, the sanghas are meant to promote sports, culture, scientific temper, social harmony and leadership among young people, with activities ranging from rural sports tournaments and yoga camps to community development programmes. The Sanghas will not be part of the Indian Youth Congress or the National Students' Union of India.But the idea is as much political as it is administrative. Soon after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Karnataka, DK Shivakumar – then Deputy Chief Minister – began speaking of the need for a permanent organisation to preserve the momentum generated by the march. Four years later, that vision is finally taking shape. Loosely modelled on the organisational discipline of RSS shakhas, the Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas are expected to function as neighbourhood-level youth platforms that not only nurture leadership and personality development but also draw a new generation into the Congress fold, creating a long-term grassroots cadre for the party.Rumblings within Kerala CPI(M)?The CPI(M)’s crushing defeat in the Kerala Assembly election has triggered its most visible internal churn in years, with disagreements that would once have remained confined to party forums now playing out in public.During the party’s post-poll review, senior leaders are learnt to have criticised former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary MV Govindan over the campaign strategy, candidate selection, and what sources described as an increasingly centralised style of functioning. The central committee also apparently questioned the decision to make the campaign heavily Pinarayi-centric, while raising concerns over political choices such as organising the Ayyappa Sangamam summit and the party’s engagement with the SNDP leadership.The tensions have since spilt over into the Vizhinjam port controversy. While the state leadership sought to corner the UDF government over the issue, senior leaders including EP Jayarajan, KK Shailaja, and PK Sreemathi publicly distanced themselves from that line. Such open contradictions are rare in the CPI(M), particularly among senior leaders from Kannur, which is long regarded as the party’s strongest power centre. The developments have fuelled speculation that a section within the party is attempting to build pressure on the Pinarayi-MV Govindan leadership.The national leadership, however, appears to be taking a different view. While it is understood to be unhappy with the Kerala unit’s campaign strategy and leadership style, there is little indication that Delhi favours an immediate leadership change. Instead, the focus appears to be on organisational course correction first, with any discussion on leadership changes likely to follow only later.Reason behind TN DVAC Chief’s transferThe biggest buzz in the corridors of power in Tamil Nadu is the transfer of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Director Arun. The IPS officer, who was considered influential during the previous DMK regime, continued to wield a considerable amount of influence even under the present TVK government led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.Arun's appointment as the DVAC Director had surprised many in Tamil Nadu and also attracted criticism from political observers and sections of the public. Critics argued that retaining an officer who had held a key position during the previous regime could prove to be an early misstep for the new government. The decision eventually turned into a major embarrassment for the TVK leadership.According to Tamil Nadu government sources, the decision to transfer Arun from the DVAC to the Tamil Nadu Police Academy was taken by the Chief Minister following the agency's handling of the case against former DMK Minister EV Velu.EV Velu is facing allegations of irregularities in the State Highways Department. The DVAC has registered an FIR alleging that payments worth several crores were cleared for works in Karur that were never executed. A day after the DVAC conducted searches at his residence, the former minister left for Singapore citing medical reasons and did not appear in response to the summons issued by the agency.Sources said this development allowed the DMK's legal team to approach the court and secure relief, including protection from arrest for EV Velu. The DVAC was neither able to prevent his foreign travel nor arrest him in connection with the case before he left the country.According to sources, this sequence of events irked the Chief Minister, who viewed it as a serious lapse by the investigating agency. It was subsequently decided that action should be taken against Arun by transferring him out of the DVAC.Sources further said the transfer is being viewed within the bureaucracy as a strong message from the Chief Minister that inefficiency and lapses in handling high-profile investigations will not be tolerated.Another bureaucrat whose appointment triggered public outrage is the appointment of IAS officer Umanath, who previously served as a secretary to former Chief Minister MK Stalin. 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