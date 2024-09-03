Complaints of harassment to Tollywood committee & Pinarayi’s new headache

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK, we look into the committee that looked into problems in Tollywood, and whether they received complaints of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan’s headaches are now compounded by allegations against his political secretary P Sasi, while in the case of MLA Mukesh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, the CPI(M) has dug its heels in and refused to ask him to step down as MLA. We tell you what the party is thinking in both these instances.