Behind Annamalai’s exit from BJP | Powertrip #151

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

Annamalai has dominated the headlines recently with news of quitting the BJP and starting his own political venture. But why did he decide it was time to leave? Where will he get support and funding from? And what did the RSS have to say in the whole saga? We spoke to sources close to Annamalai and others to find out.

In another story from Tamil Nadu, we learnt who are the Congress contenders for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state.