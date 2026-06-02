Behind Annamalai’s exit from BJP | Powertrip #151

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.Annamalai has dominated the headlines recently with news of quitting the BJP and starting his own political venture. But why did he decide it was time to leave? Where will he get support and funding from? And what did the RSS have to say in the whole saga? We spoke to sources close to Annamalai and others to find out.In another story from Tamil Nadu, we learnt who are the Congress contenders for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes onlyBehind Annamalai’s exit from BJPWhen Kuppusamy Annamalai joined the BJP in 2020, the party was exuberant, recalling that he was popularly known as ‘Singham’. Annamalai too was effusive, describing himself as a nationalist who admired Narendra Modi. Six years later, that bonhomie ends, with Annamalai informing the leadership that he wants to resign.But was this a sudden decision? Did the BJP not try to persuade him to stay back? What about the RSS? How will Annamalai fund his new political venture? These are some of the questions lingering in everyone’s minds, and that is what we will try to address in this edition of Powertrip.Those close to Annamalai say he has been toying with the idea of leaving the BJP for several months, much before the Assembly elections. He reportedly decided to wait until the elections were over before making his move.So how did the relationship deteriorate?When Annamalai joined the BJP, the leadership believed he could make a significant dent in Tamil Nadu politics. Some say he may have oversold his capabilities, leading the BJP to believe it could make serious inroads in the state. But that did not materialise, even in 2024 when a few seats from Tamil Nadu could have dramatically altered the numbers for Narendra Modi’s government at the Union level.Sources say this was when Amit Shah slowly began distancing himself from Annamalai.Months before the election, the BJP’s main ally, the AIADMK, had walked out of the NDA. Their primary grievance was Annamalai. According to sources, Shah gradually stopped consulting him on key decisions.The bigger trouble, however, came from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who had by then started directly involving herself in the Tamil Nadu BJP’s internal affairs. A source close to Annamalai said Sitharaman worked with a former BJP leader to ensure Annamalai was sidelined.Annamalai has reportedly told several confidants that the BJP should never have aligned with the AIADMK and that many decisions were driven more by hostility towards the DMK than political strategy.With little future left for him within the BJP, he began planning his exit.Annamalai believes that a section of young voters, particularly the urban and semi-urban middle class, could eventually become disillusioned with the newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He also feels there is space for a new political party in Tamil Nadu as fatigue with both the DMK and the AIADMK continues to grow.But while anyone can aspire to launch a political party, the bigger question is support and funding.According to several people we spoke to, discussions have been held on his behalf with prominent persons, particularly from the Kongu region. We are told that a group running educational institutions, a leading industrialist, and even a business association disillusioned with both the DMK and the BJP are also likely to support his party when needed.In addition, Annamalai is also believed to be popular among a right-wing economic group in the United States, which could potentially extend backing.Over the last few days, he has also met several news editors across the country to discuss his plans.In these meetings, Annamalai has reportedly been candid about certain campaigns he took up for the BJP, which he now believes were misguided positions. He also spoke about his plans to launch a political party or movement within the next few months.Before that, however, he is likely to undertake a yatra across districts in Tamil Nadu to assess the kind of support he can draw, both from the public and from second-tier leaders across various political parties.But did everyone in the BJP want him to leave? Annamalai certainly had his share of detractors within the party. There were also discussions about offering him a Rajya Sabha seat or even a Minister of State position.We are also told that in the last week of May, RSS leaders met Annamalai in a bid to persuade him to stay back. These meetings reportedly took place on the outskirts of Bengaluru. But once again, Annamalai is said to have told them that he had made up his mind.However, in politics, a no need not be a no. So we will wait for the official resignation and acceptance, and then for the next chapter to begin. TVK likely to nominate Praveen Chakravarty for Rajya SabhaAll India Professionals Congress (AIPC) chairman Praveen Chakravarty is likely to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, courtesy of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.According to TVK sources, the decision to allot a Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress was part of the understanding reached between the Congress leadership and TVK.The Congress, which won five seats, was the first party to leave the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and extend support to TVK, which had emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. The Congress party secured two cabinet berths in the TVK government’s Council of Ministers.Praveen was one of the few Congress leaders advocating a pre-poll alliance between TVK and the Congress. He had also met TVK chief Vijay and held a closed-door interaction with him in December 2025. After being sworn in as Chief Minister, Vijay referred to Praveen as a “dear friend” in his first speech.Meanwhile, a few other Congress leaders are also lobbying for the Rajya Sabha seat. Within a span of 24 hours, top Congress leaders such as P Chidambaram and TNCC president Selvaperunthagai met CM Vijay, citing various reasons.The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after AIADMK senior leader C Ve Shanmugam resigned from the Upper House following his victory from the Mailam Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. Zero HourA political story of public importanceIndia could weather ‘AI jobs apocalypse’ by tapping its bountiful human capital.India could weather ‘AI jobs apocalypse’ by tapping its bountiful human capital PowermovesTop 5 political storiesWho can inherit Siddaramaiah’s social justice legacy? Here’s a listTN Minister Arunraj objects to saffron-clad Thiruvalluvar portrait at Governor's eventHow old is Monalisa Bhosle? 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