Ambani wedding woes, Revanth’s plan and MUDA scam: Powertrip #62

The Ambani wedding is simultaneously a minor-to-medium intensity inconvenience and a major amusement that most of the country is undergoing on our social media feeds — but take a moment away from the loathing (self or otherwise) and you'll see there's one entity that has much, so much more reason to be grumpy with this whole spectacle. Why yes, we're talking about the Congress party. Why? Read on to find out. .Meanwhile, the Congress is facing another challenge in Karnataka where the Chief Minister is mired in corruption allegations. However it's not just the opposition that Siddaramaiah has to worry about! The party’s Chief Minister in Telangana however is making some political gains, so maybe these things balance each other out? In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna, we give you the inside scoop from the country’s political corridors. .Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.Congress tired of Ambani wedding — because what's that guest list!Had an overdose of the Ambani wedding on your social media timelines? That seems like a small problem compared to what the Congress party is facing with the wedding. It was just months ago that Rahul Gandhi found his rhythm with talking about the issues of income equality that the country is facing. But while Rahul and the Congress leadership is trying to project themselves as the alternative to the Narendra Modi BJP that hob-nobs with billionaires like Adani and Ambani, many Congress leaders themselves landed up at the big Ambani wedding (or one of its gazillion sister-events). At least five or six Congress leaders were seen at the extravaganza of the decade, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.Here's an organisation that finally managed to perform decently in the General Elections by talking about wealth inequality, taxing the rich, and pointing fingers at the billionaire backers of BJP and Narendra Modi… And what do their leaders do the minute a bedazzled Ambani invitation reaches their doorstep? A top Congress source tells us that while the party has not reprimanded these leaders, they are displeased with their attendance at the wedding or related ceremonies. Although the Congress has not targeted the Ambanis as much as it has targeted Gautam Adani, who has been criticised for his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this wedding attendance by party leaders will still affect the image of the party the leadership is trying to create, the source says. “No action will be taken now, but this has been duly noted,” the source tells us.It's not only party leaders but also several allies who were seen at the Ambani gala, including Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Thackerays. This has put the Congress in a bit of a situation because expressing displeasure at their own party leaders will indirectly send the same message to allies. .BRS to lose more MLAs?In the seven months that he has been in power, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of the Congress has ensured significant damage to the BRS. Already, 10 of 29 BRS MLAs have joined the Congress. This includes notable leaders like Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, a former Assembly Speaker, and MLAs Sanjay Kumar, Kadiyam Srihari, and Danam Nagender. The Congress says Revanth Reddy is merely returning the favour. In 2019, when the BRS was in power, they induced 12 out of the 19 Congress MLAs to join them, stripping the Congress of its opposition status. Reports now suggest that four or five more BRS MLAs are poised to join the Congress.A few weeks ago, KCR and a handful of leaders convened at his house to devise a strategy to prevent further defections.Meanwhile, strong rumours suggest that KT Rama Rao, who was in Delhi last week to tend to matters related to his sister Kavitha (who is in jail in the Delhi liquor scam case), also held talks with the BJP. These rumours are spurring more BRS MLAs to consider shifting to the Congress. Additionally, there is speculation that Harish Rao, KCR’s nephew and a former minister, is in favour of an ‘understanding’ with the BJP..Who is making hay while MUDA scam shines?Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been accused of using political influence to get prime property for his wife in Mysuru, through a government scheme in which local urban development agencies can compensate those who lose their land with plots in developed layouts. The CM’s wife was allotted alternative sites by MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Agency), but contrary to rules they were in another area and were worth far more than the land acquired.While the CM definitely has a lot of explaining to do to the commission that has been set up to probe the scam, the CMO has another worry: TV channels are on this story 24x7, driving home the corruption allegations against Siddaramaiah. It’s not surprising that the BJP and the JD(S), led by HD Kumaraswamy, have a hand in ensuring that Delhi-based news channels picked up the story. However, a source in the CMO tells us they also suspect that DK Shivakumar’s coterie has played a role in the non-stop coverage as well. In fact, when Siddaramaiah completes 2.5 years in office, the MUDA scam will weigh on his credibility — and that, for DKShi, is a huge advantage..Savukku’s allies on the insideWhile hearing the appeal filed by Savukku Shankar’s mother Kamala challenging his preventive detention, the Supreme Court posted a question to the Tamil Nadu government asking ‘Is Savukku Shankar a threat to national security?’ - We know that Youtuber and whistleblower Savukku Shankar is not a favourite of the DMK leadership in Tamil Nadu. Shankar was arrested in May 2024 for his derogatory comments on women police personnel and has been detained under the Goondas act.Sources in the Tamil Nadu Police Department tell us that the probe on Savukku Shankar has shown that he was in close touch with a few DMK leaders and TN government bureaucrats — which has not gone down well with the party. Savukku is a YouTuber and former Vigilance Department employee turned whistleblower and someone who has been critical of the DMK’s first family. The police probe has also recovered recordings of a few conversations that Savukku had with politicians. 