Ambani wedding woes, Revanth’s plan and MUDA scam: Powertrip #62

Written by:
Dhanya RajendranShabbir AhmedPooja Prasanna

The Ambani wedding is simultaneously a minor-to-medium intensity inconvenience and a major amusement that most of the country is undergoing on our social media feeds — but take a moment away from the loathing (self or otherwise) and you'll see there's one entity that has much, so much more reason to be grumpy with this whole spectacle. Why yes, we're talking about the Congress party. Why? Read on to find out. 

Meanwhile, the Congress is facing another challenge in Karnataka where the Chief Minister is mired in corruption allegations. However it's not just the opposition that Siddaramaiah has to worry about! The party’s Chief Minister in Telangana however is making some political gains, so maybe these things balance each other out? 

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna, we give you the inside scoop from the country’s political corridors.  

