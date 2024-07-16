Ambani wedding woes, Revanth’s plan and MUDA scam: Powertrip #62

Meanwhile, the Congress is facing another challenge in Karnataka where the Chief Minister is mired in corruption allegations. However it's not just the opposition that Siddaramaiah has to worry about! The party’s Chief Minister in Telangana however is making some political gains, so maybe these things balance each other out?

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna, we give you the inside scoop from the country’s political corridors.