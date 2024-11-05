All okay with TDP-JSP alliance & CJI faces pushback from lawyers | Powertrip #78

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. This week’s edition has details of an impending pushback from the Indian legal fraternity against Chief Justice DY Chandrachud before he retires in a week; what happened after AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s outburst against the Home Minister, and why VCK chief Thirumavalavan is in a fix over an upcoming book launch event.And before you subscribe and read Powertrip, listen to Pooja and Shabbir on why this newsletter..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.Thiruma in a fixBook releases and wedding events have often played a crucial role in Tamil Nadu politics. Similarly, a book release event organised by Vikatan Publications on BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary, December 6, has become a talking point in the state’s politics. The book consists of articles written by 40 intellectuals and activists, including scholar Anand Teltumbde, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, Ashok Gopal, and others. It is published by Vikatan and co-published by Voice of Commons, a political strategy firm run by VCK Vice President Aadhav Arjuna.The event could see Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay and Thirumavalavan sharing the stage, which has put the latter in a spot of bother. Sources close to Thirumavalavan say he is under tremendous pressure not to share the dais with Vijay, as it could create further speculation about VCK’s alliance with the DMK. Optics-wise, it would look bad, especially since Thirumavalavan recently mounted a scathing attack on TVK, criticising Vijay’s first political speech.According to sources, the book release event was initially supposed to happen in April but was postponed for various reasons. Thirumavalavan was informed that the organisers had approached Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to release the book. However, they did not hear back from the CM’s office. There had also been tentative plans to invite Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, but that didn’t materialise.The next choice was to invite Vijay, who was in the process of launching his political party. Sources say Vijay’s office promptly accepted the invitation and confirmed his participation two months ago, and this was conveyed to Thirumavalavan as well. At the time, Vijay hadn’t adopted an anti-DMK stance, so it wasn’t a concern.Now, however, Vijay has taken an anti-DMK position by terming the party TVK’s political enemy. This has put additional pressure on Thirumavalavan from both within the alliance and his own party leaders to not share the stage with Vijay. Thirumavalavan has indicated that he will make a decision after consulting senior leaders of his party. For him, staying away from the event is challenging for two reasons: first, because the book is co-published by the VCK Vice President, and second, because the book is about Ambedkar.Sources close to Vijay told The News Minute that he will attend the book launch event regardless, as the book is about Ambedkar, whom TVK considers one of its ideological leaders..TDP unfazed by Pawan Kalyan rebuking its MinisterAndhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s recent remarks against a Minister in his own cabinet raised quite a few eyebrows. Speaking in his habitual style of blurring political rhetoric and dramatic movie dialogues, Pawan Kalyan questioned the competence of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha in the wake of a recent case of child sexual assault and murder in Tirupati.In a threatening tone, he said, “I want to tell Home Minister Anitha that law and order is her responsibility. If I take up the Home portfolio, the situation will be very different. If things continue in this vein, I will have to take up Home as well.”While his remarks triggered speculation over whether all is well with the JSP-TDP-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh, TDP sources tell us that they’re not really concerned over Pawan Kalyan’s impassioned remarks. A source from the NDA ally said that CM Chandrababu Naidu discussed the remarks with Pawan Kalyan soon after his speech, and the issue was brought up in a party coordination meeting a day later, November 5. However, the party leadership agreed that the remarks are not to be seen as a sign of discord, the source said, adding that the TDP leadership recognised Pawan Kalyan’s ‘emotional’ public persona and was willing to accommodate it.“Pawan Kalyan and Naidu have a strong relationship. These things do not impact the alliance at all,” the source said..A final push before the CJI retiresSupreme Court lawyers and the All India Bar Association have been constantly agitating against the mistreatment of advocates by judges. Citing the recent example of senior advocate P Wilson being berated by Madras High Court judge R Subramanian, Bar Association chief Adish Aggarwala wrote to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that his lackadaisical approach in the matter is affecting the morale of the legal fraternity. In his letter, Adish also took a critical jibe at Chandrachud, saying that his precious time appears to be “focused on attending functions in different parts of the country.”TNM has learnt that not only Supreme Court advocates, but several advocates and Bar Associations across the country have written to the CJI, asking for clear instructions to maintain courtroom decorum so that advocates are not subjected to unchecked authority and contempt. We have also learnt that a few lawyers were planning a protest to exert pressure on Chandrachud to acknowledge the issue and set some guidelines before he retires. However, a source in the Bar association said that there was no scope to increase the protest but such letters were intended to expose the attitude of the judges.The CJI is due to retire on November 10, and the protesting advocates told us that now is the time to get a response from him, since he has been indifferent towards the many representations and appeals in the matter..Zero HourA political story of public importance.A tussle between North Block and South Block over control of NTRO.The incumbent, Arun Sinha, has been given another extension as technical intelligence chief following a stalemate over names moved by the PMO and Union home ministry. 