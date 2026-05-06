After Tamil Nadu verdict: DMK’s PEN scales down, Congress backs TVK push | Powertrip #147

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.In this week’s edition, we track the immediate political fallout of the Tamil Nadu elections, beginning with the scaling down of operations at the DMK’s powerful political strategy unit PEN, headed by MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan. Contracts have ceased, and there is a demand to shut down the unit. (Details in the newsletter)We then look at how the Congress is preparing not just to support Vijay’s TVK, but also to actively help the party stitch together the numbers needed to form the government. Meanwhile, unrest is brewing within the AIADMK against Edappadi Palaniswami, fuelling speculation over MLAs possibly drifting towards TVK. In Kerala, the Congress has already entered an intense battle over who the CM will be, with KC Venugopal and VD Satheesan emerging as the two key contenders for the Chief Minister’s post.And finally, how the results of these elections mark the end of regional parties’ Deve-Gowda-like ambitions and puts the Congress back as the fulcrum of anti-Modi politics. This is a weekly political newsletter for the subscribers of The News Minute and NewsLaundry. For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes onlyPEN scales down massively, demand for shutdownIn a major development after the Tamil Nadu election results, PEN, the outfit that handled the DMK’s strategy and media operations, has decided to massively scale down operations. PEN, owned and operated by Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, has come under intense attack from within the DMK, with several leaders, especially Udhayanidhi Stalin, holding the outfit largely responsible for the party’s defeat.The anger within the party escalated further after MK Stalin lost in his constituency of Kolathur. TNM has learnt that around 100 contract employees and more than 100 influencers have been told that their contracts have ended. The influencers, mostly on X, were hired last year. While there is a strong demand within sections of the party to completely shut down the operation, sources say PEN is expected to restructure the section in the next few days and may continue to function with a skeletal staff of around 10 people.PEN was in charge of media management, social media operations, political strategy, research, and surveys for the DMK.In the days following the results, several senior journalists from across Tamil Nadu are learnt to have conveyed their grievances to the DMK leadership about the manner in which PEN functioned. Complaints reportedly included pressure to take down stories, hold back details, and attempts to influence editorial decisions.There has been considerable discontent within sections of the media regarding PEN’s functioning.Meanwhile, upset over the loss, MK Stalin’s wife Durga Stalin is learnt to have questioned the party leadership, PEN, ground-level functionaries, and the police department for failing to provide reports indicating that the Chief Minister was facing a tough challenge on the ground. The Congress won’t just back TVK, it will rope in othersEven before the election results were out, communication channels between the Congress and TVK had remained active despite the Congress formally continuing its alliance with the DMK. According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the Congress leadership had anticipated the possibility of a fractured mandate. As the results became clearer, talks intensified. TVK formally reached out to the Congress seeking support to form the government. This move, sources said, was crucial for the Congress high command because it wanted to publicly establish that the initiative had come from TVK and not the other way around.With the Congress now deciding to back TVK, we have learnt that Rahul Gandhi will speak to national Left leaders. The Congress will also speak to IUML, which has two MLAs in Tamil Nadu. Congress leadership has however insisted that there should be no parallel negotiations between TVK and either the BJP or the AIADMK.After TVK’s formal outreach, Congress-in-charge Girish Chodankar travelled to Delhi for consultations with the Congress leadership. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal is learnt to have maintained that TVK had approached the party for support and that the process should follow official channels.A high-level meeting within the Congress reportedly concluded with the decision to authorise the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee to take a call. Sources said local Congress MLAs had already been briefed and kept ready with authorisation letters.However, the Congress leadership stopped short of explicitly announcing support for TVK. The hesitation, sources say, stems from concerns that such a declaration could be interpreted as a split within the INDIA alliance. Instead, the party is expected to frame its support as a move aimed at “keeping anti-BJP forces united” under changing political circumstances in Tamil Nadu.After the Congress Legislature Party meeting on May 6, leaders are likely to meet Vijay and formally hand over letters of support.While the Congress appears ready to move ahead, the Left parties are proceeding more cautiously. The CPI is said to be broadly aligned with the Congress position, with national leaders engaging in discussions with party leadership. The CPI(M), however, has reportedly sought more time, arguing that it cannot abruptly shift positions without internal consultations. Interestingly, leaders from the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK who recently met Chief Minister MK Stalin are said to have conveyed that the political situation had changed significantly. Stalin, according to sources, told allies they were free to make their own decisions.The VCK, too, is believed to be in touch with TVK through informal channels despite public statements suggesting otherwise. Sources say the party is likely to eventually support Vijay.The expectation among political observers is that the VCK, CPI and CPI(M) may ultimately arrive at a coordinated position and extend support to TVK while continuing to remain part of the INDIA alliance nationally.TVK, however, appears reluctant to engage with the PMK. Sources say the party believes a significant share of its support has come from Dalit voters and fears that aligning with the PMK could upset that social coalition. Are some AIADMK MLAs getting ready to jump to TVK?There has been intense speculation in the media that the AIADMK may extend outside support to Vijay’s TVK, or that around 20 AIADMK MLAs may jump ship and join the party. But the latter is not easy. Unless two-thirds of the AIADMK legislature party, around 32 MLAs, defect together, the anti-defection law will apply, and those shifting camps risk disqualification.What we are hearing is that senior AIADMK leaders are increasingly unhappy with Edappadi K Palaniswami. Their anger stems from what they see as EPS taking unilateral decisions during the elections. These leaders are now effectively holding a sword over his head, signalling that they could walk out with MLAs and align with TVK.Whether the AIADMK eventually supports TVK or not, the election result has clearly weakened EPS internally and given rivals within the party an opportunity to push for a leadership change.As far as TVK is concerned, there is not much enthusiasm about reaching out to the AIADMK at this stage, because that would inevitably mean dealing with EPS. Moreover, TVK would not want outside support from the AIADMK unless the party distances itself from the BJP.It is a win-win situation for TVK if the AIADMK declares unconditional outside support without the BJP in tow. Such a move would allow Vijay’s party to gain stability without formally sharing political space with either the AIADMK leadership or the BJP. VD or KC?While the question in Tamil Nadu is about how Vijay will form the government, in Kerala, the focus has shifted to who the Congress will choose as Chief Minister.Congress central observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik are expected to meet all MLAs individually and gather their opinions before submitting a report to the party high command, which will take the final call.While leaders we speak to in Kerala say that VD Satheesan is the top choice, Delhi leaders believe KC has more MLAs on his side. However, if both leaders secure almost equal levels of support, then Ramesh Chennithala could even emerge as a consensus candidate, Congress sources now say. The end of the wannabe Deve GowdasThe Congress reads the recent results not as a simple win-loss tally but as proof of its core claim: any viable opposition to Narendra Modi must coalesce around it. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have reached out to Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, while also exploring the return of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kuldeep Bishnoi.Its argument is direct. Regional satraps cannot sustain themselves without a Congress led Centre, especially amid growing central pressure on states. West Bengal illustrated this, with TMC framing its fight as one not just against the BJP but institutions such as the EC, CRPF, ED and IT.Congress believes the INDIA alliance’s main problem was psychological. While Rahul Gandhi signalled no ambition for the prime minister’s post, others positioned themselves as national contenders. Flashpoints included Mamata Banerjee opposing Nitish Kumar as convener and proposing Mallikarjun Kharge, and Arvind Kejriwal objecting in the Bengaluru meeting over leadership and even the alliance’s name. The issue, insiders say, was ambition, with multiple regional leaders acting as pretenders to the throne, each imagining a Deve Gowda style rise.This reflects a lingering United Front mindset, where regional coalitions attempt to produce a prime minister through post poll bargaining, as in 1996 to 1998.In contrast, the Congress sees its Uttar Pradesh arrangement with Akhilesh Yadav as a working model. Despite organisational weakness, it adds to the alliance’s social base and vote transfer, with clear give and take.The party also believes many regional players face shrinking space and long term survival pressures, which may force pragmatism. TMC’s defeat, in this view, creates room to rebuild a more cohesive INDIA core.Yet caution remains. The BJP’s dominance spans a contiguous arc from West Bengal to Gujarat, with resource-rich Odisha adding economic and electoral weight and contributing significantly to Lok Sabha numbers. Even losing Uttar Pradesh may not decisively hurt it. Alongside this are strong media control, aggressive use of agencies like ED, IT and CBI, and vast financial resources, including most electoral bond funding.Zero HourA political story of public importanceHindutva’s main challenger was federal state identity. Has the fall of TMC and DMK ended that?.PowermovesTop 5 political storiesThalapathy to CM: The definitive Vijay profileThe lottery king’s dark horse gallops to powerKerala polls: The election of the dissidentsKarnataka: Congress wins Bagalkot & Davanagere South bye-polls, retains Assembly strengthConservation without consent? Reasserting Chenchu rights in Amrabad Tiger Reserve