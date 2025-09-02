After suspension from BRS, Kavitha to form new party? | Powertrip #117

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Shabbir Ahmed. After her father KCR ousted her from the BRS party, insiders believe Kavitha will try to convert Telangana Jagruti – the socio-cultural organisation she founded during the Telangana movement – into a full-fledged political party. In the Dharmasthala mass burials case, the SIT is looking into the skull that the complainant handed over to the police. Remember the palatial building constructed by the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Visakhapatnam after flattening a hillock? Now a Group of Ministers will decide what to do with the structure: convert it into a hotel or a convention centre.