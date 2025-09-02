Powertrip

After suspension from BRS, Kavitha to form new party? | Powertrip #117

In the Dharmasthala mass burials case, the focus of the SIT probe currently is the skull the complainant handed over to the police. Where did it come from? And who excavated it?
After suspension from BRS, Kavitha to form new party? | Powertrip #117
Written by:
Dhanya RajendranPooja PrasannaShabbir Ahmed
Published on

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Shabbir Ahmed. After her father KCR ousted her from the BRS party, insiders believe Kavitha will try to convert Telangana Jagruti – the socio-cultural organisation she founded during the Telangana movement – into a full-fledged political party. In the Dharmasthala mass burials case, the SIT is looking into the skull that the complainant handed over to the police. Remember the palatial building constructed by the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Visakhapatnam after flattening a hillock? Now a Group of Ministers will decide what to do with the structure: convert it into a hotel or a convention centre.

Loading content, please wait...

Subscriber Picks

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com