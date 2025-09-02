After suspension from BRS, Kavitha to form new party? | Powertrip #117

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Pooja Prasanna, and Shabbir Ahmed. After her father KCR ousted her from the BRS party, insiders believe Kavitha will try to convert Telangana Jagruti – the socio-cultural organisation she founded during the Telangana movement – into a full-fledged political party. In the Dharmasthala mass burials case, the SIT is looking into the skull that the complainant handed over to the police. Remember the palatial building constructed by the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Visakhapatnam after flattening a hillock? Now a Group of Ministers will decide what to do with the structure: convert it into a hotel or a convention centre..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.After KCR suspends daughter Kavitha from BRS, what’s next for her?Insiders believe Kavitha is preparing to chart her own course, possibly by transforming Telangana Jagruti – the socio-cultural organisation she founded during the Telangana movement – into a full-fledged political party. Adding fuel to this buzz, she even inaugurated a new Telangana Jagruti office in Hyderabad this May, despite growing murmurs of a rift with the BRS leadership.With state elections still three years away, Kavitha is expected to spend this time carefully building her organisation, grooming leaders, and scouting for candidates to field, with a special focus on the BC community and women voters..Mystery of the skull: Central puzzle in Dharmasthala probeThe SIT probe into the Dharmasthala mass burials case continues with investigators digging deeper into the allegations. The focus of the investigation currently is the skull the complainant handed over to the police. Where did it come from? And who excavated it?According to sources, the complainant – at the centre of the storm – is being questioned extensively by the SIT and has so far cooperated. He insists he was made a scapegoat, claiming he was pressured into making allegations of illegal burials. He maintains that while some burials did follow due process, others did not.Meanwhile, Sujata Bhat, who had earlier stirred controversy by claiming her daughter Ananya had gone missing – only to later contradict herself – has also faced SIT questioning. However, investigators have reportedly found no grounds for her arrest..A Rushikonda convention centre?The Andhra Pradesh government recently constituted a Group of Ministers to “recommend the way forward for proper utilisation of the idle resort at Rushikonda”. The palatial building in Visakhapatnam, constructed by the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government after flattening a hillock, cost the state exchequer Rs 500 crore. It was intended to be used as a camp office by Jagan if he had been re-elected.The question now before the Naidu government is what to do with the structure. The Group of Ministers will primarily look at two options: converting the place into a hotel or a convention centre. The main obstacle to a hotel is that with just 30 rooms, it would not be large enough to run even a high-end, exclusive establishment. Additionally, finding a hotelier willing to take over the property would not be easy. For these reasons, the convention centre is the most viable option that the ministers are likely to go with..Zero HourA political story of public importance.When walking, seeing and hearing are taxed: The case against GST on disability aids .Persons with disabilities are effectively taxed for the rights to mobility, communication and independence..PowermovesTop 5 political stories‘Hindus, arm yourselves’: Kerala X Spaces fuel anti-Muslim and hate propaganda Varalakshmi’s death and why Chennai’s poor live with deadly electric traps Waste in Bengaluru: What’s creating all those garbage blackspots?Why K Kavitha was suspended from BRS: The months-long fight that led to her ouster How a few ‘Netanyahu wanted’ posters in Delhi cost a Belgian attaché his job in India