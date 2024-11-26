Adani jitters for state governments | Powertrip #81

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. This week, after the MVA’s shocking loss in Maharashtra and resultant concerns about discrepancies during the elections, we found out what civil society groups as well as the Congress are planning to do. Our other important story is about how some Chief Ministers are struggling to deal with the fallout of the US indictment of business mogul Gautam Adani.