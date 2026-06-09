A DMK huddle in Coorg to discuss debacle | Powertrip #152

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter curated exclusively for subscribers of The News Minute and Newslaundry. This week’s edition is by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

In this edition, we spoke to sources about a key discussion among the DMK top brass. There have been talks about a potential reconciliatory approach towards the BJP but not everyone is agreeable.

And while the Congress will apparently reach out to the DMK for talks, is the latter amenable is the question.

Next we give you a peek into the Mamata-Kejriwal meeting that happened just before the INDIA bloc gathering.