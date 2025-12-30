A call from Kerala that spurred Karnataka CMO into action | Powertrip #132

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK.

In this edition, we tell you how the Bengaluru demolition issue escalated after a Kerala NGO alerted Priyanka Gandhi’s office.

In Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected January visit is being framed as a launchpad for the upcoming Assembly polls that will comprise more than routine welfare promises.

We learnt the reasons behind Congress’ sudden tough talk on power sharing in Tamil Nadu.