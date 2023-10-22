TN CM Stalin in interview to Hindi media clarifies stand on Hindi & Sanatana dharma

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin told Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the state is not opposed to any particular language or religion. In an interview titled ‘Hamara na kisi bhasha se virodh hai na dharm se’ (DMK does not oppose any language nor religion) on Sunday, October 22, Stalin clarified Tamil Nadu’s stand on opposing imposition of Hindi and Sanatana dharma. Notably, as of 2019, Dainik Jagran is the most read daily newspaper in the country with an average issue readership of 17,496,000, according to the Indian Readership Survey (IRS).

Stalin’s interview is seen as an attempt to clarify the DMK’s ideologies and principles and reach out to the north Indian population. Sources told TNM that the interview was a conscious decision taken by the DMK to reach out to north Indian states after the Sanatana dharma controversy broke out. “There is an attempt by the BJP to portray the DMK in a bad light. BJP leaders have been twisting the statements of DMK leaders and giving it a communal spin. Instead of hearing it from the BJP, we decided to reach out to the north Indian population directly,” one of the sources said.

In his interview to Dainik Jagran, CM Stalin said that in an attempt to distract the public from the Rs 7.5 crore corruption on the part of the BJP-led Union government that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) exposed, the BJP IT wing created a row with TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment on Sanatana dharma. “The comment was to eliminate caste discrimination but it was twisted as though he meant to eliminate Hindu religion. Similarly, Udhayanidhi didn’t use the word ‘genocide’ in his speech,” the CM clarified.