‘In India we don’t have language to understand political freedom’: Prof Aishwary Kumar

A

Gandhi's thought in many ways was shaped by his idiosyncratic conception of religion and Hinduism as such. I will say this about Gandhi that he was a much more formidable thinker of religion as a concept than he was a thinker of Hinduism as a religion. Gandhi's strength came from the fact that so much of what he said seemed to be so integrated with his religious views that carried and brought with it a profound resonance for the Indian masses of his time. That was his strength. But I think the weakness of that resonance stemmed from the fact that while Gandhi could take from different religious traditions, his understanding of religion and Hinduism as a religion remained extremely weak and at times completely morally untenable and inexcusable. So when we take Gandhi's moral failing seriously and this is one of the things I've tried to do in Annihilation of Caste, in my reading both Gandhi's reading of Annihilation of Caste and Ambedkar as a thinker who writes Annihilation of Caste.

In both these readings, what I've tried to understand is Gandhi as one of the most exemplary moral failures of his time and to say that is to not condescend Gandhi, but to actually take Gandhi's failings and his ambitions very seriously. I think the real problem with much of the reading of Gandhi and his place in the anti-colonial tradition stems from the fact that his failures are always seen as distractions. His failings are always seen as somehow supplemental and if not down right irrelevant to Gandhi as a political thinker. One of the things that radical equality does is to place his moral failings at the centre of Gandhi's ambitious ethical project. It comes out of failure, but Gandhi's ambition and his failure, they come out in remarkably sharp light when we see how Gandhi reads Ambedkar. So that chapter on Gandhi, the reader, which is Gandhi, the reader of Annihilation of Caste is all about placing his moral failure at the centre. One of the things I have always maintained is that those followers of Gandhi, and we know that in the academic world there are many who think of Gandhi as a profound thinker of religion, are not in themselves inaccurate or wrong.

Gandhi is quite a remarkable thinker of religion and religiosity. I think he is a much weaker, inexcusable thinker of Hinduism. I think Ambedkar is the most dramatic illuminator of that asymmetry in Gandhi, of that failing in Gandhi. Ambedkar is not saying Gandhi is dishonest or Gandhi is illiterate. Ambedkar is saying Gandhi is unfaithful. He lacks a kind of political faith that a democracy needs. Now, we can gloss it over different things. Some people have said more recently and in the last 20 years, especially that it has become fashionable to write of Gandhi as a critic of parliamentary democracy and as a critic of, you know, the political itself. All of it is basically a roundabout way of trying to move past Gandhi's profound and inexcusable moral failures and that failure has a name, which, as you were saying, is caste.

When I say caste, I do not mean caste simply as the system that we often think of. I speak of caste as a moral framework and a machinery, a machine that hides in plain sight and needs nothing for its own endurance and its deathless power. It is Ambedkar who says this in his 1916 paper Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development. He's barely 24 and he writes about caste as this thing without gravity, like weed on the surface of a pond. It hangs there until this day without support. That's what caste is. I think Gandhi does not lack sensitivity towards caste. I think he lacks a certain kind of rigour that we need to think of caste as an exemplary form of human temptation to punish. In the end, Ambedkar is profound because he sees in caste not just one system among others of oppression. Ambedkar is so profound because he sees in caste a compressed expression of our will to punish others.