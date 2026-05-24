Who Picks Bengaluru’s Garbage? R Khaleemulah on Migrant Workers & Hate Politics | WYI EP 50

Who picks Bengaluru’s garbage? And why are Bengali Muslim workers among the most vulnerable labourers in Indian cities today?

In this episode of What's Your Ism?, Sudipto Mondal speaks with trade unionist and human rights activist R Khaleemulah about migrant labour, communal politics, garbage contractors, police violence, and the hidden economy behind waste processing in Bengaluru.

The discussion explores labour exploitation, trafficking, anti-Bangladeshi rhetoric, and the human cost of keeping cities clean.

This conversation is in Dakhani, a south Indian language. English subtitles available on YouTube

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Camera: Ajay R, Megha Mukundan

Producer& Editor: Dharini Prabaharan

Design: Krishna Kumar