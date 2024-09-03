What’s Your Ism? Ep19 feat. Rahul Sonpimple on JNU, Dalit-Muslim unity and activism

In our latest episode of 'What's Your Ism' with Sudipto Mondal, Rahul Sonpimple opens up about his journey from student leader at JNU to forming the All India Independent Scheduled Castes Association, the future of Dalit politics, and why Dalit-Muslim unity is more crucial than ever.

Rahul delves into the complexities and contradictions within anti-caste coalition politics, especially the difficulties in forging alliances between Dalits and Muslims.

Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen to this podcast, available on all streaming platforms.