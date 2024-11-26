What’s Your Ism? Ep 28 ft. Nadira Khatun on exploring Muslim narratives in Hindi cinema

In episode 28 of What's Your ISM?, Sudipto Mondal speaks with Nadira Khatun about her book, Postcolonial Bollywood and Muslim Identity: Production, Representation, and Reception. They explore Bollywood's layered depiction of Muslim identities, its evolution since independence, and how cinema reflects broader societal narratives. Nadira shares her insights on identity politics, underrepresentation, and the role of filmmakers in shaping perceptions.



