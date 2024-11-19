What’s Your Ism? Ep 27 ft. Kalpana Sharma on Feminism, Dharavi, and Himmat Magazine

In this episode of What's Your ISM?, Sudipto Mondal sits down with Journalist Kalpana Sharma to discuss her trailblazing career in journalism. They explore her early days with Himmat, a small but influential English-language weekly that stood for truth and justice during the post-Emergency era. Kalpana reflects on her work covering Dharavi and amplifying marginalized voices, as well as the evolution of feminism and the role of media in today’s social movements.

